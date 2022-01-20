Skip to main content

Florida Gators' Billy Napier Visits Top 2023 RB Richard Young

The Florida Gators continue to recruit on the road, with head coach Billy Napier taking a trip to visit top 2023 running back Richard Young.

On the road recruiting has officially started up again with the Florida Gators making several stops in order to find talented young players for their future recruiting classes.

Today was no different, and Florida head coach Billy Napier along with defensive analyst Jamar Chaney paid a special visit to one of the top talents in the 2023 recruiting class, running back Richard Young out of Lehigh Acres (Fla).

Both Napier and Chaney stopped at his high school, Lehigh Senior, to speak with coaches and presumably Young on the trip.

Florida is currently seeking plenty of help at the running back position this year and in the future with depth graduating, leaving for greener pastures. Young is currently considered the top RB in the country for 2023 and the fifth-overall player in the country, according to 247Sports Composite.

Read More

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound do-it-all back is currently being recruited by some of the largest programs in the country, including UF, Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson  and Georgia.

All five programs have visited with Young recently, with Florida, Clemson and Georgia reportedly visiting today. Georgia HC Kirby Smart arrived first, in style, sporting a personal helicopter ride, while Napier showed up next, followed by Clemson HC Dabo Swinney.

Young has yet to update his top teams list from Aug. 2021, but that list did include Florida. He will have plenty to mull over as he decides what to do following his stellar career at the prep level, offered by plenty of talented programs. His presumed lean, however, has always been with the Crimson Tide.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Richard Young
Recruiting

Gators' Billy Napier Visits Top 2023 RB Richard Young

2 minutes ago
Caden Story
Recruiting

DL Caden Story Includes Gators in Top 3

1 hour ago
Billy Napier
Recruiting

OT Payton Kirkland Intrigued by Gators' Culture Change, New Offer

22 hours ago
USATSI_8964598_168388329_lowres(1)
Football

Report: Gators Set to Hire Former Oklahoma Sooners OL Ty Darlington

22 hours ago
Arlis Boardingham
Recruiting

Gators in 50/50 Race With Oregon for WR/TE Arlis Boardingham

23 hours ago
Arch Manning
Recruiting

Report: Gators' Billy Napier Visiting QB Arch Manning

Jan 18, 2022
OLine
Football

How Does O'Cyrus Torrence Change the Florida Gators OL Outlook?

Jan 18, 2022
Torrence
Recruiting

O'Cyrus Torrence Breaks Down Gators Transfer, Enrollment Plans

Jan 18, 2022