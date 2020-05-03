Gators Recruiting Analysis: Options Following Brashard Smith's Decommitment

Late on Friday, the Gators received word from 2021 wide receiver/running back Brashard Smith of Miami Palmetto (Fla.) that he would be decommitting from Florida.

The 5-9, 177 lb. athlete is a versatile offensive weapon that can line up as a slot receiver, receive carries out of the backfield, and be utilized on jet sweeps. Head coach Dan Mullen covets receivers of this mold when he can find them, and such prospects have found success in Florida's offense such as Percy Harvin and, more recently, Kadarius Toney.

This isn't to say Smith will end up being the same playmaker as those two, but their abilities on tape are similar. Fortunately for UF, Smith is still high on the school and there are several similar prospects that Florida is currently in good standing with.

Let's take a look at Florida's options in landing their next offensive chess piece.

Christian Leary

Florida finds itself in Edgewater (Orlando, Fla.) wide receiver Christian Leary's top six schools, with his commitment date set for June 6th.

Standing at 5-9, 180 lbs., and having clocked a 4.56-second 40-yard dash and 10.5-second 100-meter dash, Leary fits the athletic mold of a slot-back. His versatility shows up on film as well, playing receiver and Wildcat quarterback.

As a junior, Leary posted 1587 all-purpose yards - 1036 receiving, 520 rushing, and 31 on returns - and 16 total touchdowns. In Edgewater's 23-28 state championship loss to St. Thomas Aquinas, Leary rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns across a mere six attempts, while also hauling in five receptions for 54 yards.

Florida joins Alabama, Auburn, Oklahoma, West Virginia, and Ohio State on Leary's top schools' list. Landing Leary on June 6th would fill the spot vacated by Smith's commitment nicely, although two slot-backs could co-exist in Florida's class should Smith reenter the fold or our next prospect elect to sign with Florida. The Gators have even sent Leary recruiting graphics comparing his game to Harvin's. so it's clear that they are high on his game-changing talent.

Charles Montgomery

Set to decide between Florida and Maryland on May 24th, Charles Montgomery is arguably the most versatile prospect of the three we're taking a look at.

The 5-10, 185 lb. receiver has also played running back, quarterback and Wildcat quarterback, and served as a kick returner at both Armwood and Bloomingdale High School. In his high school career to give a glimpse of all of the positions he has played, Montgomery has completed 10-of-20 passes for 220 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions, 1651 yards and 24 touchdowns on 237 rushing attempts, and 1300 yards and 11 touchdowns on 68 receptions. Montgomery also boasts a 28.4-yard average across 18 kick returns, scoring once in that department.

Montgomery may not own the same level of athleticism that Leary does based on testing numbers, as he posted a 4.81 40-yard dash in 2019, but his ability to make people miss is evident on tape and his versatility would provide UF with a legitimate weapon. Look at Florida's current slot-back in Toney - he doesn't possess great long-speed, but it's what he does in the short-field that sometimes leaves your jaw hanging open.

Get Smith back into the fold

As Smith noted immediately following his decommitment, he still has an interest in Florida and appears to be looking to get the full recruiting experience.

Several of Smith's teammates at Palmetto, including cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. and safety Corey Collier Jr., plan to make their commitments during the 2020 signing period, so perhaps Smith too will be taking that route.

It will be interesting to see how Smith's recruiting process pans out. He is already beginning to receive serious love on Twitter from the University of Tennessee, notably as former Gators commit Kamar Wilcoxson has been pushing for Smith's services.

Smith hasn't played as much out of the backfield as Leary and Montgomery, but he carries the size and athleticism to do so. He is proven as a receiver, though, recording 36 catches for 628 yards and 13 touchdowns during his junior season.