Florida Gators 2021 LB Commit Chief Borders' SI All-American Scouting Report

Zach Goodall

While he is committed to the Gators, 2021 Carrollton (Ga.) linebacker/safety Chief Borders calls his recruitment "neck and neck" between Florida and Stanford, with a couple of other teams in the mix as well.

Whichever team ends up with Borders in their class surely won't be playing him at safety, however. Possessing the build of a defensive end, now claiming to stand at 6-5, 242 lbs. and looking the part, Borders projects as a BUCK rush end or outside linebacker in Florida's scheme, and likely the same just about anywhere else. Borders is athletic and can drop into coverage, no doubt, but his skill-set and size profile best into the tackle box.

RELATED: Florida Gators 2021 linebacker commit Chief Borders updates recruitment

Below, you can find Borders' Sports Illustrated All-American scouting report. The inaugural, 25-man Sports Illustrated All-American team of the top prospects in the class of 2021 will be unveiled in December.

Prospect: Chief Borders

Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 230 pounds
Position: Outside Linebacker/Free Safety
School: Carrollton (Ga.)
Committed to: Florida
Projected Position: Outside Linebacker

Frame: Big outside linebacker and only getting bigger. Could grow to 6'5 before leaving high school, if not already. FIlled out in upper and lower half.

Athleticism: Smooth football player with excellent play speed for his size. Lacks twitch but plays powerful in every aspect of the game. Simply doesn’t go backwards after contact, a true stopper. Borders plays in space comfortably at 230 pounds.

Instincts: Play recognition can stand for improvement but the pursuit and aggression compensates. Loves lighting people up on kickoffs and other special teams plays. Just an all-around brawler on the football field.

Polish: There’s nothing on his tape that shows he can make the transition to strictly getting after the passer, though it’s more to do with not having been asked to do so. Plays in space well, and shows signs of being able to shed blockers after contact.

Bottom Line: I don’t exactly know what he’s going to play at the next level, but Borders is going to do it well. At the very least, he’s shown the willingness to be a difference maker on your special teams units, and do so with immense effort and intensity.

