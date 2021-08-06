Florida Gators Add Clemson OT Transfer Kaleb Boateng as PWO

The Florida Gators receive depth at the offensive tackle spot prior to the 2021 season, adding Clemson Kaleb Boateng.

Just under a month before the 2021 regular season kicks off in Gainesville, the Gators receive crucial depth at the offensive tackle position.

As first reported by GatorsTerritory, Florida will welcome Clemson offensive line transfer Kaleb Boateng to the roster as a preferred walk-on to finish out his collegiate career.

Standing at 6-4, 293-pounds, Boateng attended Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) High School and ranked as a composite three-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class.

Spending two seasons at Clemson — a school he unexpectedly signed to over a top three of Maryland, Arizona and Florida Atlantic — Boateng saw little playing time, redshirting his first year before recording a handful of snaps as a reserve last season. Making the move back home to Florida following his two-year stint with Dabo Swinney and the Tigers, Boateng looks for a career emergence in the orange and blue.

Boateng joins 6-foot-7, 300-pound enrollee Austin Barber as the two offensive tackles landed in the 2021 recruiting class by offensive line coach John Hevesy — who has otherwise struggled to land talent at the position during his second stint at Florida.

While it is unlikely Boateng sees the field for the Gators in 2021, the experience gained while at Clemson — albeit limited in-game — and an extra body at the position provides the Gators a safety blanket for possible injuries at the tackle spots.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.