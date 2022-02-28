Gators DB Commit Aaron Gates Says He's "Locked In" with Florida

Trinity Christian athlete, Aaron Gates, recently competed in the Under Armour Atlanta Camp where he detailed his Florida Gators recruitment in an interview with AllGators.

The Florida Gators football program has scoured the south for talent to bring in, in the future. But, one player at least, Trinity Christian School (Sharpsburg, Ga) athlete Aaron Gates has already committed to the program and doesn't appear to be moving on that commitment as of this weekend.

Competing at the Under Armour Atlanta Camp 2022 over the weekend, Gates showed off his athleticism, ball skills, speed and play-making ability as a defensive back. Fine-tuning his skills for his senior season at the prep level, and showing off his abilities to whoever is interested.

Below is an excerpt from SI All-American's John Garcia on what Gates showed at the camp on Sunday:

Initially catching attention because of his great frame and muscular build at safety, the Florida commitment turned heads later in the day for his speed and ball skills. Working man coverage may not be his specialty at this stage, though the athletic foundation is there -- it was hard to miss his work on the back-half of reps with great straight-line speed and body control at the catch point. Gates is smooth out of his breaks and has better range than we expected at 6'1", 190 pounds or so. Despite recent offers from Florida State and others, the two-way talent expresses solidity to the new coaching staff at UF.

In speaking with AllGators on Sunday, Gates says he didn't get to do any testing drills (40-yard dash, broad jump, etc), but did feel he excelled in the on-field drills.

Gates, listed at 6-foot, 180 pounds, originally committed to Florida under the previous coaching staff led by Dan Mullen in August of last year. With a change in staff, there were some obvious questions about whether or not he or any other expected commitment would ultimately change their mind.

However, as it appears to be the case for many recruits during the last cycle and into 2023, if anything Gates appears more locked in, able to meet with the new coaching staff led by head coach Billy Napier since the former UL coach took over the program.

"It's been pretty smooth," Gates told AllGators on Florida's transition to a new coaching staff and his recruitment.

"Whenever it (the coaching change) all first went now I just decided I was just gonna stay calm and then wait until I met the new coaching staff before I made any decisions.

"And when I went down there and visited and I really loved the coaching staff, love the culture they're building, and just loved everything that they had going, so I decided to stay committed. I'm pretty much ... I consider myself locked in right now."

As of today, Gates has received offers from a slew of Power 5 teams, including LSU, Miami, Florida State, Michigan, Michigan State and many more.

Gates is currently set to play both corner and nickel for Florida, his exact position hasn't been locked in as of yet, but somewhere within the Florida secondary.

His athleticism as a two-way player (wide receiver) has been put on display for years, so his consideration for a potential STAR (nickel) in Florida's secondary isn't too surprising.

Ultimately, what he plays will depend on how he continues to grow, Gates said. As far as who will ultimately coach him at Florida if he does end up at STAR, Gates says it will likely be both safeties coach/co-defensive coordinator Patrick Toney and assistant head coach/cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond.

Those two, he says, have impressed.

"They're both really, really smart coaches," he said. "I can just tell they really know the game. I went down there and we got into the film room and they really blew me away [with] how detail-oriented and organized they were and how they already have put together this defense such a short time. So, I really just loved it."

Gates would like to visit the Florida campus sometime in the spring, perhaps the spring game that is slated to take place on April 16, or one of the practices. Florida is slated to begin spring practices on March 15, just over two weeks from today.

It will be then that Gates will have another opportunity to see the Florida coaching staff up close and personal, getting to speak with Napier yet again, someone he also has come away impressed by.

"He's a great man. Just really bright, really smart. Great coach, just a fun guy to be around."

Thus far, like many other recruits, the main differences between the previous coaching staff and the one under Napier appears to be how "detail-oriented" the program has become, Gates said. A lot more about the players than previously.

"It was just all about making the players for that home and then getting to know the coaching staff. I really loved going down there."

