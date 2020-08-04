Florida Gators CB Commit Kamar Wilcoxson Reclassifies, Joins 2020 Class

Florida Gators 2021 cornerback commit Kamar Wilcoxson will reclassify into the class of 2020 and will enroll at the university in August, as reported by Joseph Hastings of Gators Territory.

Wilcoxson committed to Florida on June 19th, marking his third commitment to Florida during his recruitment process. He also previously committed to Tennessee, but flipped from UT to Florida as a part of his final commitment.

Wilcoxson was originally set to play for IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) for his senior season of high school, transferring from Stephenson (Stone Mountain, Ga.), but instead, Wilcoxson will step into 2020 fall camp with the Gators - which is set to kick off on Friday, August 7th. It is yet to be determined if Wilcoxson will be in camp on the 7th or if he will show up late as he finishes his high school classes.

A Sports Illustrated All-American candidate, Wilcoxson, 6-1, 183 lbs., is a ball-hawking defensive back who primarily lined up at safety in high school but has been recruited by cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray. Wilcoxson has been vocal in his desire to play outside and his physical profile suggests he can do so.

Below is a snippet from Wilcoxson's SI All-American evaluation, who recorded three interceptions, six defended passes, 73 tackles, and two forced fumbles in high final season of high school ball.

Wilcoxson could play cornerback or safety at the college level. With his speed and power, he’s adept at playing off the football and making game-changing plays. Wilcoxson’s athleticism will allow him to play multiple positions in the defensive backfield before all is said and done.

Florida now holds three defensive back commits in the class of 2021: One cornerback in Gaither's (Tampa, Fla.) Jordan Young and two safeties in Winter Park's (Fla.) Dakota Mitchell and Peters Township's (Canonsburg, Pa.) Donovan McMillon.