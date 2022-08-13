The Florida Gators received promising news from a pair of top-rated teammates in the 2023 recruiting class on Friday.

Central (Ala.) defensive linemen Qua Russaw and James Smith released an identical top six schools list, including the Gators alongside Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn, Georgia and Ohio State.

Russaw’s announcement came first.

Smith dropped his edit early a half-hour later.

The two current high school teammates have each expressed their desire to continue playing with each other at the next level. Luckily for them, they have their options fully open as they’re considered the second and third highest ranked players in the state of Alabama per the SI99.

Russaw and Smith are tied to the Gators in the form of former safety and Montgomery (Ala.) native Jeawon Taylor.

He has been in contact with the high school teammates, speaking highly of the University of Florida to them in the process, pitching the possibility of continuing the legacy he set forth.

It currently looks as if Florida is on the outside looking in for the presumable package deal, with a better grasp on Russaw if the duo does decide to split at the next level.

Despite feeling comfortable where they stand at edge rusher at the moment — a testament to coach Mike Peterson’s early success on the trail to reel in TJ Searcy and Isaiah Nixon — Russaw isn’t a player you lock out of the class if he wants to join.

He holds the No. 22 national ranking.

Smith (No. 20 nationally) would provide a monstrous presence in the middle of the defense line, filling the current void of depth and talent on the interior of Sean Spencer’s unit at the moment.

However, that void could become nonexistent after the weekend, with targets Kelby Collins and Kamran Jamesannouncing their commitments.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.