Florida Gators EDGE Commit TJ Searcy Shuts Down Recruitment, ‘I’m Locked In'

Last week the University of Florida hosted its annual Friday Night Lights camp where prospects from across the country travel to Gainesville to compete and visit the campus for to see UF up close and personal.

It is an event that is usually loaded with blue-chip prospects from top to bottom and that was no different this year. One of those blue-chip recruits was recent UF commit, EDGE/defensive lineman TJ Searcy from Upson-Lee (Ga.).

Searcy announced his commitment to the Gators early on July 4 to set off some fireworks for Billy Napier and his staff on the national holiday.

Searcy had a number of schools pushing for his services. His final four consisted of Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina and Clemson. It was the family environment, though, that ultimately put UF over the top, he said. Now, Searcy is just happy to put the recruiting process in the rearview, able to focus on football again.

“It definitely feels great to be able to just focus on football and no longer have to worry about trying to choose a school,” Searcy told AllGators on Friday last week. “The thing that really made Florida right for me was the people here, the family atmosphere I get every time I come to Florida.”

Outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson has been Searcy’s primary recruiter since the Gators offered the talented peach state prospect back in February. The message from Peterson has been simple and well received, and it doesn’t hurt when your future coach's resume is on the wall of the football facility for everyone to see.

“Yeah, that definitely helped a lot to see somebody like [Peterson] with so much experience in the league and even a Gainesville legend. He’s just basically been letting me know that he has what it takes to get me to the next level and develop me to where I want to be.”

Searcy seemed reserved and quiet to start the event, but when it came time to slip on his recruiting cap he was all in. Searcy spent a good bit of his time with priority defensive line targets Kelby Collins and Kamran James but when asked if there was anyone, in particular, he was recruiting he wouldn’t single anyone out.

“I don’t necessarily have one person. I’m trying to get everybody.”

Gators coach Billy Napier has been one of the more active head coaches in recruiting that the Gators have had in recent memory and it seems to be paying off. Searcy had high remarks when he spoke about Florida’s head man in charge.

“Coach Napier, he’s definitely one of the best people I’ve ever been around not even coaching-wise. He is just a great person and I feel like he really cares about his players [on and] off the field.”

Obviously, with a player like Searcy schools are not going to back off just because he’s made his verbal commitment to Florida. However, it doesn’t seem like Florida fans have anything to worry about when it comes to his commitment to the program.

“Yeah, I’m shut down. I’m locked in.”

