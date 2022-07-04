The Gators have pulled in another top edge rusher in the class of 2023, TJ Searcy.

The Florida Gators have added a second big-time edge-rushing prospect to their 2023 recruiting class, as Thomaston (Ga.) Upson-Lee's TJ Searcy announced his commitment to UF on Monday, July 4.

Searcy's pledge to UF follows a commitment from fellow edge rusher Isaiah Nixon, a Lakeland (Fla.) product who flipped to Florida from UCF on June 21.

Searcy, 6-foot-6, 243 pounds, is considered the No. 19 defensive lineman and No. 153 overall prospect in the class of 2023 by the On3 Sports consensus rankings. He's posted 111 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 13.5 tackles for loss, four fumble recoveries and a pass breakup over two varsity seasons.

Despite his ranking as a defensive lineman by recruiting services, Searcy is expected to enroll at Florida as a JACK edge rusher and primarily be coached by outside linebackers coach, Gator Great and former 14-year NFL pro Mike Peterson, who took the lead on the Peach State product's recruitment to UF.

"Coach Peterson, I'd say he was one of the first college coaches to ever text me, for real, as far as texting me consistently," Searcy told AllGators in February. "We've got a good relationship, me and coach Peterson. I love his resume. A lot of coaches, like, they've coached at the next level but they haven't necessarily played at the next level the way he did."

Given his frame and with some additional muscle added, Searcy could certainly earn reps at strong-side defensive end down the line. He's a raw prospect filled with potential off the edge, however, so expect Searcy to hone in on one position to begin his Gators career.

