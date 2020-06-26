Elite 11 Profiles: Florida Gators QBs Carlos Del Rio and Jay Allen

Next week, two Florida Gators 2021 commits are set to compete in the annual Elite 11 Finals in Nashville, Tenn., the nation's "premier quarterback competition".

Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) quarterback Carlos Del Rio and John Carroll (Fort Pierce, Fla.) quarterback Jay Allen are set to take the stage among 20 other competitors. Del Rio has been committed to UF football for almost a year now, while Allen is committed to Florida baseball and assessing football options.

Below, you'll find Sports Illustrated All-American's official scouting profiles for Del Rio and Allen, released earlier on Friday along with the rest of the Elite 11 roster. The first day of the three-day camp will begin Monday, June 29th.

Sports Illustrated All-American will be covering the Elite 11 Finals live. Follow along for updates and coverage.

Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, Grayson (Loganville, Ga.), 6-3, 205

Background: Dual-threat quarterback that recently transferred to powerhouse Grayson from McEachern High School (Ga.). Del Rio-Wilson stood out at a summer camp to Gators head coach Dan Mullen and quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson, which quickly led to the green light for Del Rio to commit to Florida's 2021 class. Has completed 58.3% of his 588 passes for 4,655 yards (7.91 yards per attempt), 40 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions while adding 666 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

Film scouting report: Del Rio is a sound dual-threat with adequate arm strength and accuracy to threaten the short and intermediate levels of the field, both inside and outside of the hashes. Makes off-platform throws look easy and is a threat to tuck and run, although he looks to pass first and uses athleticism and elusiveness to make things happen via the air. Has shown the ability to bait defensive backs to create throwing windows. Torque and deep arm strength could improve with better footwork/follow-through in straight drops, will be interested to see if reads increase in Grayson's offense.

Recruiting interests: Florida commit (7/26/2019).

Jay Allen, John Carroll (Fort Pierce, Fla.), 6-3, 190

Background: Three-sport athlete (football, baseball, basketball) and dual-threat quarterback from Fort Pierce, Fla. One of the top outfielders in his class. In 21 games, has completed 63.4% of his 443 attempts for 3,828 yards (8.64 yards per attempt), 32 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions. Also rushed for 1,377 yards on 219 attempts (6.3 yards per attempt), scoring 22 times. TCPalm's 2019 First Team All-Area QB.

Film scouting report: Flicks a solid deep ball, velocity can be a bit hit or miss but he generally places the ball in stride. Athletic, springy rusher who can take a hit and make multiple guys miss. Will need to cut down on hitching at the top of drops and adjust mechanics for more consistent throwing power. JCHS offense runs a lot of vertical concepts on tape, not a ton of crossing routes and not much to process. Plenty of rollouts and off-platform throws that turn into big plays. Mobility makes him a risk-taker.

Recruiting interests: Florida baseball commit (7/15/2018). Football offers from FAU, FIU, Marshall, Coastal Carolina, Air Force, Georgia Southern, Grambling State, Eastern Kentucky, East Tennessee State, Georgia State, St. Thomas.