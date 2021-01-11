With the transfer portal working in the past, what current portal members should the Gators give a look to acquire for the upcoming season(s)?

Throughout Dan Mullen’s tenure at the University of Florida, the transfer portal has been a consistent factor in acquiring talent for positions missed upon in recruiting.

Adding the likes of Van Jefferson, Trevon Grimes, Justin Shorter, Jonathan Greenard, Brenton Cox, and Stewart Reese—to name a few—Florida has found great success with the members brought over from various college towns around the country.

In a season that brought some glaring misses in multiple departments on the trail, as well as the departure of key players, Florida should once again look to the portal for answers. Specifically, in the form of the offensive line, defensive line, and wide receiver. Remember, the NCAA respects to pass a one-time immediate transfer rule ahead of the 2021 season.

As a result, here are five transfer portal prospects the Gators should pursue with hopes of bolstering the roster in the upcoming season.

Arik Gilbert, tight end

Standing at 6-foot-5, 249-pounds, the Marietta (Ga.) native brings a rare mix of size and athleticism that Florida knows how to utilize within their passing scheme.

Showing glaring similarities to the Gators second-leading pass catcher on the 2020 season in Kyle Pitts, Gilbert exemplifies incredible length and mobility to a tight end. As a result, Gilbert becomes a matchup problem for opposing teams to contain in coverage and after the catch.

Last season, Gilbert accounted for 35 receptions, 368 yards, and two touchdowns in a thin LSU Tigers receiving room—made that way by the departure of Justin Jefferson and opt-outs of Ja’Marr Chase before the season as well as Terrace Marshall Jr. just over halfway through the year—and a revolving door at the quarterback position.

With an ability to immediately step into the lineup as the heir to the throne at the tight end position, Gilbert would bring a consistent pass-catcher to the fold for Emory Jones and company to utilize next season.

Seeing what Pitts was able to do last season at a tight end at Florida—43 receptions, 770 yards, and 12 touchdowns in 2020—the choice is more than good for both parties of Gilbert decides to make the move to Gainesville.

Charleston Rambo, wide receiver

As a redshirt junior who has three seasons under his belt with Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma Sooners, Charleston Rambo is looking for a new home.

Standing at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, Rambo—albeit small—is a versatile piece that can be utilized throughout all parts of the field.

Combining for 76 receptions, 1,180 yards, and nine touchdowns in three seasons with the Sooners, the experience factor for the redshirt junior out of Cedar Hills would bring an efficient and knowledgable playmaker to the midst of the Gators pass catchers.

Despite the evident lack in size for the wideout, Rambo presents the opportunity to add much-needed experience to a unit, once again undergoing tremendous turnover in the offseason.

Losing the top three pass catchers from the 2020 season, pursuing Rambo should be a top priority for the Gators to patch the hole created by Trevon Grimes and Kadarius Toney, leaving the wide receiver room for the NFL.

Trent Pullen, offensive line

Enrolling at Oklahoma State as part of the 2020 recruiting cycle, Pullen turned around to enter the transfer portal just five months after stepping on campus.

Redshirting during his freshman year, Pullen brings four years of eligibility to the table as well as a stout prowess in the rushing game—one that will be utilized in abundance next season for Florida—the fit for Pullen in Gainesville is interesting.

Losing Stone Forsythe and Brett Heggie from the lineup in 2021, Florida will be looking for someone with the versatility along the offensive line that Pullen brings.

Playing tackle in high school and projected as a guard at the college with the capacity to learn center, Pullen is a jack of all trades that brings tremendous upside to the table.

Despite being just a former three-star prospect, Pullen’s strength and aggressive mean streak would aid the Gators in multiple ways, giving the offensive line some attitude to finish through the whistle.

While he may not be a day one starter, a player with Pullen’s potential is one not to go looked over, and as a team sorely lacking some meat upfront, the former Oklahoma State Cowboy is the one to look towards.

Jordan Williams, defensive line

Despite already gaining Antonio Shelton at the defensive tackle spot via the transfer portal for next season, Florida should not stop there.

In an attempt to create an impenetrable front, experience in power five football in the rotation is going to loom as a large factor. Jordan Williams, a 6-foot-4, 310-pound defensive tackle formerly residing in Clemson’s Death Valley, presents some necessary experience and size to win in the trenches.

Given his size and instincts for where the football is going, Williams was predominantly on rushing downs for Clemson. Honing in on the ball carrier and controlling gaps on the interior is his game, and something Florida could heavily benefit from, given the production of rushers against the front four in 2020.

While his ties to UF are minimal, given that he is from Virginia Beach, reaching out in an attempt to acquire the former four-star who has already been granted immediate eligibility would be beneficial for the Gators defensive line’s success 2021.

Jahkeem Green, defensive line

As a former recruit in the 2019 cycle, Jahkeem Green chose Nebraska over the likes of Alabama, Georgia, and Florida to continue his collegiate career.

However, the former four-star JUCO prospect is already looking for a new home after just two seasons. Why not target him again?

Standing at 6-foot-4, 300 pounds, Green resides from the same town as Florida Gators defensive line signee Justus Boone and presents a towering presence along the interior to be a significant factor for the unit.

Bringing a strong run-stuffing presence to the interior of the defensive line would allow him to pair well with Shelton. Green’s upside provides Florida the ability to maintain fresh legs along the front four with Gervon Dexter and Jalen Lee seeing significant roles themselves.