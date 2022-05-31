Graduate Transfer DL Visiting Florida Gators Thursday

The Florida Gators will host graduate transfer defensive lineman Darel Middleton for a visit on Thursday, the Oak Ridge (Tenn.) native announced on Monday evening.

A 6-foot-7, 305-pound sixth-year senior, Middleton began his college career at the junior college ranks before spending two seasons at Tennessee from 2019-20. He started 12 games and appeared in 22 for the Volunteers, tallying 43 tackles, two sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and two pass breakups.

Middleton transferred to West Virginia in 2021 but left the team at midseason, citing "unforeseen circumstances" and the lack of a permanent role upon entering the portal in October and stating that he has one year of eligibility remaining. He posted two tackles and a tackle for loss in one game for the Mountaineers.

Middleton was a class of 2016 consensus three-star recruit who at various points had been committed to Tennessee and Arizona State before signing with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, although he transferred to East Mississippi Community College before making the jump back to Tennessee.

Florida has a major need at defensive tackle as the position lacks proven depth, which led to the Gators' interest in Jermayne Lole before his transfer from Arizona State to Louisville earlier in May as well as former Maryland-turned-Miami tackle transfer Darrell Jackson in April.

Rising sophomore Desmond Watson is better suited as an early-down run stopper at this point in his career, meaning the Gators remain in need of a late-down pass-rusher next to Gervon Dexter for the upcoming season.

Given his playing experience in the SEC, Middleton could make for a solid late addition to the Gators' 2022 roster if his visit goes well.

