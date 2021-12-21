How Did the Florida Gators Manage to Sign No. 1 Safety Kamari Wilson?

With just 10 days between his arrival and Early Signing Day, Gators head coach Billy Napier managed to secure top-ranked safety Kamari Wilson. How did he do it?

In dramatic fashion, the Florida Gators put the college football world on notice with an eventful Early Signing Day period.

Securing three blue-chip recruits on their way to building a serviceable transition class in 2022, the Gators laid the building blocks for what fans hope to be a successful program reconstruction that returns them to college football prominence.

No bigger acquisition was made than top-ranked safety Kamari Wilson, who was relatively off Florida’s radar — at least with their chances of landing him — before the new regime arrived.

On Wednesday, Gators head coach Billy Napier shared insight into the events leading up to Wilson’s unexpected decision to commit to Florida and gave his thoughts on what Wilson brings to the table on and off the football field.

Traveling to IMG Academy to meet with Wilson during the short time frame, Napier and strength and conditioning coach Mark Hocke built on the previous foundation laid by cornerback coach Corey Raymond (who recruited Wilson while at LSU) and fellow Fort Pierce native Jamar Chaney to sell the high profile recruit to Florida.

Connecting with him quickly, Wilson showed immediate interest, leading to an unorthodox introduction to his mom.

“We had an immediate connection,” Napier said.

After spending some time with Wilson at IMG, the young defensive back told Napier to spend some time with his Mom, showing the importance she has on her son. The Florida HC quickly made a trip there, and the rest is history.

"Next thing you know I'm standing in a Sam's [Club] talking to Ms. Wilson, and it was really good.”

Locking in a visit for the weekend before Early Signing Day, the Gators had done more than put their foot in the door for Wilson, they kicked off their shoes and walked inside with an opportunity to close it behind them.

They did just that.

“We had an incredible weekend, and I think Kamari made a life-changing decision,” Napier said about Wilson’s time on Florida’s campus Dec. 10-12 and his eventual Dec. 15 announcement.

As a result, Florida added a dynamic, multifunctional athlete who will make a near-immediate impact in the Gators safety room both on the field and in the locker room.

“I think we all understand that he's a good football player, but he's got great charisma, great personality,” Napier said. “He's a leader. He's got [a] great presence about him. I think he'll bring a lot to our team.”

While Wilson’s attributes as a player are notable, Florida’s head coach didn’t overlook how Wilson carried himself when he wasn’t wearing a helmet and pads. He raved about his character, extending the credit to his parents and the rest of his support system for raising and molding him into an “exceptional young man.”

“This is the type of guy that you rally around here,” Napier said. “[One] that chose the University of Florida, decided to stay in this state, and a guy that I think is going to go about it the right way and represent this place the way it should be represented.”

Finally breaking the so-called curse of luring in someone from the talent-rich IMG institution, Napier hopes Wilson will be the first of many Ascenders to continue their playing careers at the University of Florida during his tenure.

“That is an impressive operation,” he said. “I've been there when it started and going through and seeing how that thing has evolved and how it continues to grow. It's a very unique opportunity for those guys.”

Moving into the late signing period and beyond, Napier intends to dig his heels in at one of Florida’s consistent hot spots for promising prospects.

In fact, he hopes to continue forming relationships with the players and their families to put the Gators in a position to construct a pipeline from Bradenton to Gainesville.

“You know, it's right down the road, and certainly we're going to want to do business there in the future, and we're going to make it a priority and try to build relationships with the leadership there but also the individual players there,” he said. “There's no reason we can't continue to get players out of there. We're going to work hard at it.”

