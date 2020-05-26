Florida Gators Land 2021 QB Jalen Kitna, Son of Former NFL QB

With the 2021 recruiting class continuing to grow for the Florida Gators, the team has added another quarterback to the class in Burleson (Texas) QB Jalen Kitna.

Kitna announced his intentions to commit to the Gators via a Twitter post earlier today. According to the 247Sports Composite, Kitna is graded as a three-star, pro-style quarterback and is currently entering his senior season at Burleson High School. The consensus rankings view Kitna as the No. 27 pro-style quarterback and No. 738 overall prospect in the 2021 class.

The son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, Jalen Kitna stands at 6-foot-4, 200 pounds. Jon Kitna is expected to be his son's head coach this season, one year after holding the position of quarterbacks coach with the Dallas Cowboys. A connection of note: Kitna coached Gators' head coach Dan Mullen's former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott in Dallas last year, in which Prescott set a career-high in touchdowns and passing yards.

Jon Kitna played professionally primarily for the Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, and the Dallas Cowboys.

The Gators originally offered Kitna on January 9th of this year, since then Kitna has received seven other offers, including two from Ivy League schools such as Cornell and Yale. Kitna will join 2021 commit, quarterback Carlos Del Rio, as the only two quarterbacks currently slated to be in the team's 2021 recruiting class next year.

As the son of a former NFL quarterback, Kitna should offer more pedigree at the position than a typical quarterback commit. Athletically, Kitna presents a strong-enough arm with the athleticism and mobility to escape out of the pocket if necessary. Look for the Gators to continue to evaluate the quarterback position for the 2021 class moving forward.