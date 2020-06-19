Florida Gators Flip 2021 CB Kamar Wilcoxson from Tennessee

The Florida Gators have regained the services of 2021 cornerback Kamar Wilcoxson of IMG Academy (Fla.), as he has flipped from Tennessee and committed to UF.

Wilcoxson, 6-1, 183 lbs., has committed to Florida twice previously: The first time from November 3, 2018, to April 27th, 2019, and the second from July 27th, 2019, until March 26th of this year. Shortly following Wilcoxson's second de-commitment from UF, he joined the Tennessee Volunteers' 2021 class on April 27th.

The ball-hawking defensive back, being recruited by the Gators as a cornerback, is considered the No. 16 safety and No. 275 national prospect in the 2021 class by the 247Sports Composite Rankings. During his junior season at Stone Mountain (Ga.), Wilcoxson recorded three interceptions, six interceptions, two forced fumbles, and 73 tackles.

Bringing range and length to the table, it's easy to see why some schools have been recruiting Wilcoxson as a safety. However, Wilcoxson can play both field and boundary cornerback with the speed to make plays in zone coverage and strength to press and win in contested catch situations.

Wilcoxson joins St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) cornerback Clinton Burton Jr. and Winter Park (Fla.) nickel corner/safety Dakota Mitchell in Florida's 2021 defensive back haul to date. The team is expected to continue pursuing secondary reinforcements, namely Miami Palmetto defensive backs Jason Marshall Jr. and Corey Collier Jr., and Peters Township (Pa.) safety Donovan McMillon.

You can check out Wilcoxson's film in the video above, and welcome him into UF's class by following him on Twitter here.

