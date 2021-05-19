Watch: Gators QB Commit Nick Evers at Elite 11 Regionals

Photo: Nick Evers; Credit: Sports Illustrated All-American

Next month, Nick Evers will be the third Florida quarterback commit in a row to compete in the annual Elite 11 Finals, and the fourth to do so in the past five years.

The featured video above showcases Evers' performance at the Elite 11 Regionals in Dallas, Texas last month, not far from Flower Mound where Evers lives and plays high school football. Evers' showing in Dallas earned him the invitation to the final event.

Sports Illustrated All-American ranked Evers'as the second-best quarterback among the group at the regional camp, behind only Ohio State commit Quinn Ewers (Southlake Carroll, Texas) while ahead of Clemson commit Cade Klubnik (Westlake, Texas) and other Power 5-caliber signal-callers. You can read SIAA's quick assessment of Evers' performance below.

A Florida Gator commitment, Evers flashed throughout the afternoon with consistent velocity and an effortlessness in hitting short to intermediate targets in stride. He and Ewers likely jockeyed back and forth between power throws, though the future SEC passer was more accurate during the simulated pro day throws as well as on the move.

Evers is one of ten quarterbacks in the class of 2022 to have earned an invitation to the finals so far, joined by Ewers, Klubnik, Lowndes' (Ga.) Jacurri Brown, Cherokee's (Ga.) AJ Swann, Queen Creek's (Ariz.) Devin Brown, St. Thomas More's (La.) Walker Howard, Bridgeland's (Texas) Connor Weigman, Westview's (Tenn.) Ty Simpson, and Owensboro's (Ky.) Gavin Wimsatt.

AllGators will be in attendance at the Elite 11 Finals this summer to analyze Evers' performance and provide both photo and video footage. Make sure to follow along on social media for coverage, at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.