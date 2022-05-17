Skip to main content

QB Jaden Rashada Includes Gators in Top 7; Sets June 18 Commitment Date

The Florida Gators land in California-based prospect Jaden Rashada’s top seven as they continue to search for their quarterback of the future.

Photo: Jaden Rashada; Credit: Sports Illustrated All-American

The search for the Gators' signal-caller of the future continues in the 2023 cycle. On Tuesday, Florida received some good news regarding a highly ranked prospect on their board.

Landing in the top seven for Pittsburg, California, quarterback prospect Jaden Rashada, the Gators sit alongside Oregon, Miami, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Cal and LSU for the talented passer.

He is set to announce his college decision on June 18.

Rashada, who stands at 6-foot-4, 185 pounds, is highly considered to be one of the best quarterback prospects in this cycle.

Showing a smooth throwing motion, accuracy while in the pocket and mobility to escape pressure, Rashada fits into the offensive system Florida is set to employ.

He would be able to quickly step into a substantial role if he were to choose UF.

Despite being equipped with promising star Anthony Richardson at quarterback for the 2022 season, the Gators' future under center is uncertain.

The potential Richardson has shown in the limited snaps he's received in his UF career suggests that a strong campaign in his first full year as a starter paired with the desirable physical traits he possesses as a passer and rusher could put him in a position to be a highly regarded draft prospect next year.

Florida will be left searching for a viable starter to fill his shoes when the 2023 season rolls around if that comes to fruition.

As a result, head coach Billy Napier — who doubles as the team's quarterbacks coach and offensive play-caller — will pitch early playing time to the talented west coast prospect.

While Florida is attempting to play catch up, their substantial push for Rashada as of late is seemingly paying dividends as he enters the closing month of his recruitment.

