Florida Gators 2021 DT Christopher Thomas' SI All-American Profile

Currently committed to the Florida Gators, Dunbar (Fort Myers, Fla) defensive tackle Christopher Thomas is one of a total of four 2021 Gator defensive line commits and part of Sports Illustrated's All American Top 1000.

Continuing the tradition for Florida, Thomas has a massive frame at 6-foot-6, 290 pounds and carries that weight - seemingly - with ease. The Gators first recruited the big-man out of Dunbar in June 2019, extending him an offer shortly following the defensive tackle's visit in Gainesville where the team hosted several players for a camp.

The defensive tackle weighed several options, including offers from Florida State, Texas A & M, Purdue and Maryland prior to committing to the Gators on Sept. 23 in 2019. Since then, he's received offers from Miami, Penn State, Pitt and Georgia Tech. But, for now, it appears the defensive tackle is still choosing the Gators as his ideal landing spot.

Along with Thomas, the Gators currently hold four defensive line commits in their 2021 recruiting cycle, including Sumter (SC.) defensive end Justus Boone, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla) DE Tyreak Sapp and Armwood (Seffner, Fla) DT Desmond Watson.

The Gators have a strong need at defensive line, and specifically at DT. With the team slated to have many players departing either through graduation or declaring for the NFL Draft, Florida must stay vigilant in acquiring as much depth as possible for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

While Thomas is big, he plays as an agile defender, able to slip past blocks effortlessly. Due to his size, he is able to use his strength to stand the offensive lineman up, pushing him aside with ease and making contact with the ball-carrier.

Below, you can find Thomas' scouting report via Sports Illustrated All-American, as he was named to the SIAA Top 1000 last month. The inaugural, 25-man Sports Illustrated All-American team of the top prospects in the class of 2021 will be unveiled in December.

Prospect: Christopher Thomas

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-6, 290 pounds

Position: Defensive Tackle

School: Fort Myers (Fla.) Dunbar

Committed to: Florida

Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Frame: Huge and well built. Broad shoulders, wide chest and long arms. Relatively narrow waist. Thick, developing thighs and trunk. Ample room for additional mass and muscle.

Athleticism: Good combination of power and agility. Play strength overwhelms offensive linemen. Moves well overall considering size, but best in space. Flexible. Maintains balance through contract. Feet not especially quick in short areas.

Instincts: Relishes physicality. Gets hands into linemen’s chest with regularity off the snap, reading and diagnosing from there. Quick enough off-ball to cross face inside or beat backside puller to the ball. Comfortable anchoring against double teams.

Polish: Fires off-ball low and hard. Shows good use of arms and hands; punch can be devastating. Needs to diversify pass-rush arsenal; currently relies on strength, quickness and simple arm-over.

Bottom Line: Thomas is a massive defensive lineman, with significant growth potential going forward. Powerful enough to contribute early in Gainesville, but his best days are ahead of him with additional weight and technique. Likely multi-year starter who should get a look from NFL based on physical profile alone.