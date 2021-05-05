Blue-Chip 2022 DE Names Florida Gators In Top 8

Blue-chip 2022 edge rusher from Philadelphia (Pa.) Enai White includes the Florida Gators in his top eight list of schools.

As the end of the recruiting dead period rapidly approaches, athletes across the nation are taking crucial steps to narrow down their list of schools in contention.

Attempting to determine which programs will be a part of their allotted five official visits, the class of 2022 is reaching its peak. In a critical season of recruiting, the Florida Gators are pushing to obtain top talent, becoming mainstays within prospects' ideal landing spots.

The latest individual to include Florida as a contender for his services ranks as a top-40 player in the nation and one of the most promising pass rushers the class of 2022 has to offer.

Accumulating 43 offers from the start of his recruitment, Philadelphia (Pa.) defensive end Enai White narrowed his list of teams to eight Tuesday afternoon.

Including the Gators alongside Ohio State, Texas A&M, Miami, Alabama, Oregon, Clemson and Georgia, White sits as a prolific option for the powerhouses of college football.

Cutting his list from 13 to eight, White excluded Texas, Oklahoma, LSU, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Penn State as possible destinations for his three-to-four-year college career.

Sporting a lengthy frame — standing at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds — and incredible speed off the ball, White is able to blow up opponents' backfields with ease. Consistently displaying a variety of chops, swim moves and spins to maneuver his way past offensive lineman as well as the ability to utilize offensive tackles leverage against them, White showcasing natural technique on top of his elite physical attributes and athleticism.

As a result, White sense of disruption in both facets of the game (rushing and passing) will carry over to the next level, making him the valuable entity he has become this cycle.

While still having room to improve upon his frame and the finer points of the defensive end position, the Imhotep Institute EDGE rusher contains the ideal foundational skillset to make a near-immediate impact on the playing field upon his arrival to the college ranks.

Making a strong impression on White in the early portion of his recruitment, Florida sits as a viable option for the disruptive pass rusher from the north. Having ties to former Gators' in the form of former UF defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd and tight end Kyle Pitts given their upbringings in the city of Brotherly Love, White expressed his interest in Florida when talking to 247Sports.

“I want to visit Florida because I saw what they did with a former Philadelphia kid, Kyle Pitts, see how they helped him out a lot. I want to see what they are talking about. I like the style of play. They let you play free, and that is how I like to play.”

Going forward, Dan Mullen and company look to revisit the plentiful well of Philly yet again with White, using the vibe they have created via their communication to win over the prospect.

“They communicate with me but not too much and not too little. It's just right. I like their vibe. I like how they're going to use me on the field too,” White said to Rivals when detailing his relationship with Florida in January.

Despite the necessity for him to add some weight to maximize his progression, White is an ideal BUCK rush end in the Gators' defensive scheme that would likely be a factor right away. Possessing the capability to play in coverage as well from time to time, Florida could get creative with the two-sport athlete if Gainesville is the place he chooses as his future home.

With eight teams still to go, White’s awaited commitment is likely to come down to the wire. However, given his knack for playmaking ability, waiting for his decision will be worth the wait.