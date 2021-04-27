Florida Gators Land in 2022 DT Deone Walker’s Top Schools

In what is usually an uneventful period in college football, Florida saw an eventful Monday with the release of the much-awaited spring football special.

Labeled as bringing an inside look into operations of spring practice as a consolation prize for having no spring game, the premiere was the most football-oriented production since Florida pro day.

However, in the lull of football activities, the Florida coaching staff continues to make moves towards building the 2022 recruiting class.

Seeing a late surge in his recruitment process, Detroit-based product Deone Walker has received vast recognition from top schools around the nation since early March.

Of those schools, David Turner and the Gators made headway into Walker’s recruitment, offering the big man on March 11. Holding an offer list that totals 28 programs across the nation, Walker took his first step to narrowing the list on Monday afternoon.

Including Florida alongside Arkansas, Michigan State, LSU, Michigan, Kentucky, Arizona State, Penn State, Texas, Georgia, Oregon and Pittsburgh, Walker removed over half the teams in contention, down to a final 13.

Standing at 6-foot-7, 320 pounds, Walker presents an ideal frame for the interior of the Florida Gators defensive line, a position Florida worked tirelessly to anchor down in the past cycles by securing Gervon Dexter, Desmond Watson, Chris Thomas.

Showcasing impressive speed off the ball for his size throughout his junior season, the Cass Technical product proved to be a dominant run stopper, blowing up the opposition's backfield with consistency.

Combining strength and active hands to shed blocks, Walker presents more than just a monstrous presence upfront. Playing on both the inside and outside of the line, versatility to operate at any spot on the line of scrimmage — against the run and pass — Walker is en route to an intriguing collegiate career in the Power Five.

With still a while to go before he narrows his list down to just one, due to the substantial number of teams still in contention, Florida will be actively pushing to secure themselves another game-changing factor up front defensively for years to come.