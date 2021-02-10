Five Impactful Defensive Targets for the Gators 2022 Recruiting Class

The Florida Gators have experienced their fair share of turmoil on the recruiting trail in event years. Landing these five players completely alter the trajectory of the program for the better.

A recipe for sustained success: Landing blue-chip talents.

Since Dan Mullen and company arrived onto the scene in Gainesville following the 2017 season, hope for better days was at an all-time high following a 4-7 season.

While the new regime had little time to do work on the recruiting trail, big-time acquisitions like Emory Jones, Kyle Pitts and Jacob Copeland highlight the class.

However, from that point forward, Florida’s efforts on the trail have been a bit lackluster, overshadowing the on-field success they have seen.

Going a combined 29-9 in three seasons, Mullen has eclipsed eight or more wins each season, with the lowest win total coming in 2020. Making their long-awaited return to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game, Mullen has emphasized the necessity to pick up the production on the trail.

As a result, the Gators program is at pivotal a crossroads.

Despite the big hits of Gervon Dexter and Jason Marshall Jr., Florida has struggled mightily to close the deal on the top talents across the country. Now, the Gators are yet again looking to right the ship where elite high school talent is concerned in 2022.

These five game-changers could be the difference between continued underachievement or future restored prominence in the Swamp in a defensive-centric breakdown.

Sam McCall

6-foot-2, 185-pound cornerback from Lakeland, Fla.

Previously committed to the Florida Gators in the later months of 2020, Sam McCall was viewed as a large step in the right direction for the Gators recruiting woes before his decommittment on New Year’s Day 2021, in part due to the eventual release of his primary recruiter and position coach Torrian Gray.

Possessing the length, athleticism and versatility it takes to be a lockdown corner at the next level, McCall brought a unique capability on offense and defense that would allow him to be a multi-faceted playmaker on both sides of the football for the Gators.

Re-earning a commitment from McCall is crucial for a Gators cornerback group that saw a significant down year in 2020 but has begun to look upwards with Jason Marshall Jr. early enrolling as part of the 2021 recruiting class.

With UF continuing to show heavy interest in the local five-star prospect, their primary competition in the race for McCall comes against the national powerhouse in the Alabama Crimson Tide. A team that — in the past few months — has quickly gained steam as the leaders in McCall’s recruitment.

Shawn Murphy

6-foot-2, 215-pound inside linebacker from Manassas, Va.

In 2020, the Florida linebacker corps left a lot to be desired in a multitude of areas. Specifically, lackluster play from the unit as a collective and inadequate rotation of young players.

However, landing a player the caliber of Shawn Murphy immediately alters the perception of the linebackers' room going forward.

Presenting the skillset needed to operate as an interior linebacker early in his career, Murphy accompanies top-end speed with the ability to diagnose and fill gaps in the running game.

As an elite playing downhill defender that is heavily utilized in blitz packages for Unity Reed High School, Murphy operates well when working down towards the line of scrimmage against both the run and pass.

Despite leaving more to be desired as a coverage man — likely due to the small sample size dropping back in an aggressive defensive scheme — Murphy’s speed allows him to maintain his assignment in that area.

As a result, Murphy would bolster a Florida linebackers unit that has been subject to up and down play in the past few seasons and aids the talent and depth at the middle linebacker position that has failed to be addressed in recent recruiting cycles upon arrival.

Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy

6-foot-3, 275-pound defensive lineman from Lakeland, Fla.

Possibly the most significant point of interest for the Gators defense in the 2022 cycle is the trenches.

With Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy hailing from the Lakeland Pipeline in Florida’s backyard, acquiring the talented big man is a must for Florida to take a step towards closing the gap between themselves and the real contenders in College Football.

Ranked as the third-best defensive tackle in the nation, Brownlow-Dindy carries long, strong arms and active hands that allow him to absorb offensive lineman while still slowing the ball carrier.

As a versatile piece that has seen time on the interior and exterior of the Lakeland defensive line, Brownlow-Dindy brings interesting mismatches in any spot he lines up along the line.

Playing well off the edge given his power and deceptively quick get off, Brownlow-Dindy can force the quarterback off their spot and take them down in scrambling situations with his speed in pursuit.

Projected to play predominantly inside at the collegiate level — a considerable position of need for the Gators — his already polished technique allows him to collapse both rushing and passing lanes at a high rate.

Despite being a current Oklahoma lean, Brownlow-Dindy ties to the storied Lakeland High School, gives Florida a good shot at making a late run for his talents. As a result, the in-state big man is a crucial playmaker on the defensive line that the Gators must go all-in to acquire his commitment.

Walter Nolen

6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive tackle from Cordova, Tenn.

When in the mark for talented defensive tackles, securing the best of the best can cause the program to take a monumental step in the right direction.

As an individual that will immediately aid the trenches of any team he chooses to represent at the college level, Walter Nolen is the second-ranked player in the country according to composite rankings.

The common trend among defensive linemen that Florida tries to obtain is size, speed, and athleticism. Nolen brings all three to the table — and more.

Playing with a surprising burst of speed off the line of scrimmage and natural strength that will carry over into the NCAA, Nolen is a disruptive force in the middle that consistently blows up the backfield of opposing teams.

Before anchoring down the middle of St. Benedict at Auburndale his junior year, Nolen played at Olive Branch High School in Mississippi and accounted for 92 total tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery as a sophomore for the playoff team.

Announcing the release of his top 10 Friday, Feb. 12, Nolen has spoken candidly about the University of Florida and his intentions to include them as a contender.

Majorly recruited by defensive line coach David Turner, who already holds one recruiting victory for 2022 in defensive end Francois Nolton Jr., acquiring his talents would give the Gators a vital piece in securing their trenches the way Mullen emphasized following the SEC Championship Game.

While it may be a bit of a stretch to say Nolen is a must-land for the 2022 class to be successful, given the multitude of schools he has to choose from, the mutual interest between the two at this point, and the opportunity to play upon arrival to the Florida program could be an intriguing opportunity for one of the best players in America.

If Florida can clinch a commitment from Nolen, the recruiting cycle is a win.

Keon Sabb

6-foot-3, 195-pound safety from Glassboro, N.J.

In an effort to replenish a reeling safety room with talent in 2021, the Gators hauled in the high-caliber athletes of Corey Collier Jr. and Donovan McMillion as future leaders in the back end.

Looking to continue the trend of landing big-time playmakers on the last line of defense, IMG Academy’s Keon Sabb — and the nation’s top safety prospect — looks to be the next man in the Gators sights.

Playing as an instinctive and physical safety both in coverage and against the run, Sabb brings an attitude to the field that previously defined the Gators secondary unit for years.

As an all-around athlete who possesses quick feet and straight-line speed to stay on the hip of opposing receivers, Sabb shows a capability to play in the Chauncey Gardner-Johnson role as a nickel-safety hybrid at points throughout his career, if necessary.

Previously operating duties as a quarterback when playing in New Jersey, Sabb’s understanding of where the quarterback wants to go allows him to makes consistent plays on the football. Accompany that with his instincts and athleticism and you get his 11 interceptions in his sophomore season at Glassboro.

If Florida looks to get back to their championship-winning ways, reloading on talented defensive backs the way they have for nearly two decades will be a crucial piece to the puzzle.

Sabb just so happens to be the corner piece in 2022.