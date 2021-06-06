Bond Says Visit to Florida Confirms Decision to Commit

Florida Gators wide receiver commit Isaiah Bond shares that his assumptions about UF were confirmed this weekend, confirming his decision to commit was a good one.

In an unprecedented recruiting period filled with a lack of on-campus access for the beginning of the 2022 cycle, prospective athletes have been making life-altering decisions based on perceptions gained virtually.

Releasing top schools, official visit dates and even commitments before the recruiting dead period ended on June 1, a plethora of prospects made near-blind decisions with the hopes that they were making the right choice for the long haul.

Beginning to travel as part of the open recruiting period returning the process to its previous norm, committed players have looked to gain personal affirmation while uncommitted players connect the dots for the schools remaining in contention.

Of those looking to do just that in Gainesville this weekend, Buford (Ga.) wide receiver and Florida Gators commit Isaiah Bond sits as the most notable.

“It really just put the icing on top coming here. I couldn’t have made a better decision,” Bond said when asked if his visit confirmed his assumptions about Florida.

Arriving onto campus for his official visit on Friday, Bond came prepared with a mental checklist of things he was looking for to verify the Gators program was what everything he thought it was going to be.

“Some of the checkmarks was coming down seeing the campus in person, seeing the coaching staff, having a great bond with the coaches and also the players.”

Believing he was able to check all of the boxes, Bond spent the weekend growing closer to those around him, from wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales — who Bond touts as “my guy” — to fellow recruits.

During his time, Bond stuck closely with wide receiver prospects Gentry Williams and Evan Stewart, guys he has built a relationship with since he was little and hopes the Gators can bring in to play alongside him.

“Gentry and Evan, we actually priory knew each other from when we was kids. So it kind of just clicked as soon as we saw each other. We have a great bond.”

On top of the group of wide receivers, Bond grew acclimated to the future of the Florida offense in 2022 signal-caller Nick Evers for the first time in person.

“It’s was great hanging out with him in person. This the first time we seen each other,” Bond said. “Y’all are going to be seeing more of us in the next three to four years.”

Learning more about the role he will assume in the Gators offense, Bond and the UF coaching staff believe he can be moved all across the board offensively to provide Florida with an “electrifying wide receiver.”

“Quick screens, slot, linebacker mismatches, outside, just a bunch of ways. A wide receiver you can move around and just create mismatches,” Bond said when asked for examples of his future usage in the Florida scheme.

Set to take other official visits to Alabama, Miami and Texas, Bond is taking advantage of the odd year to enjoy the process at Dan Mullen’s permission. “I actually texted the head coach when I committed, and he said, ‘Normally I don’t like it, but this year is kind of different, so I’ll allow you to go ahead and take your visits.’”

Seemingly viewing the additional visits as a chance to soak in his one and only college recruitment, Bond failed to deny a possible decision change, saying, “as of right now that’s not on my head, to change my mind. But, you never know. God’s plan.”

Looking to return to Florida whenever he feels ready, or the coaching staff asks him to return, Bond leaves Gainesville with a warming sense of validation, the very thing many commits are yearning for upon their arrival.