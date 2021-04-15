Florida Gators Make Top 10 for 2022 OL Dayne Shor

The Florida Gators will be in the hunt for plenty of offensive linemen in the 2022 recruiting class. Offensive tackle Dayne Shor from King's Ridge Christian School in Alpharetta (Ga) might be on the short list.

The Florida Gators remain in the hunt for offensive linemen for its 2022 recruiting class, and they may be in the running for one of the top tackles within the class in general.

Posted on social media yesterday, King's Ridge Christian School in Alpharetta (Ga.) offensive tackle Dayne Shor will be considering the Gators one of his top 10 teams heading into his commitment date that has yet to be announced.

Along with the Gators, Shor lists USC, Oregon, Oklahoma, Louisville, Texas A&M, Georgia, Tennessee, UCF and Alabama as teams in competition for his services.

Shor, 6-foot-6, 290 pounds, has an ideal frame for the offensive tackle position and is currently athletic enough to compete within the SEC. And it appears there will be plenty of intraconference competition to go around with five total teams from the SEC vying for his commitment.

While there has not yet been an official date set for Shor to officially visit the university, Shor has stated in the past that he will be visiting whatever teams are within his top-teams list, so don't be surprised to see the offensive tackle in Gainesville sometime this summer.

Shor has made plenty of movement during his prep career thus far, including transferring to IMG Academy for a short time before suffering an injury, derailing his entire season in 2020. He would then transfer back to King's Ridge Christian School where he resides today.

Follow AllGators for the latest updates on Florida recruitment and much more.