2022 WR Target Includes Florida Gators in Top 5

Another 2022 Florida Gators target has narrowed down his list of contention.

On Sunday evening, Bishop Moore Catholic (Orlando, Fla.) pass-catcher Chandler Smith included Florida within his top five schools, alongside Arkansas, Georgia, Ole Miss and South Carolina, in a move that looks to be his final cut before making a career-defining decision on where to attend college.

Holding 25 offers from Division-I programs, Smith has taken an evident liking to the SEC, failing to include a school from another conference within his top teams despite having official visits to Michigan and Iowa State lined up for June.

Standing at 6-foot-3, 180 pounds, Smith presents desirable length and speed from the wide receiver position, two characteristics that Florida has pursued heavily throughout this offseason. With a mixture of the defining aspects of Florida receivers in recent years, Smith could bring big-play ability with his height and deceptive burst to the Florida offense, similar to Trevon Grimes.

Lining up outside in the Bishop Moore system, Smith has shown his pass-catching prowess at all three levels of the field and provides a big-bodied red zone target, given his favorable frame. Pairing his skills as a wideout with physicality as a willing blocker, Smith would be a prototypical land for wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales, who has harped on the importance of doing the dirty work from the position in the past.

Equipped with long strides and excellent acceleration after the catch, Smith makes it difficult for opposing defenders to get a hand on him in the open field, resulting in 23 catches for 361 yards and four touchdowns in just five games played in 2020.

Looking to take a step forward in his final high school season, the current three-star could see a considerable bump in ratings with sustained production, not that his current rating will deter teams from pursuing the talented playmaker.

Slated to visit Arkansas, South Carolina and Florida on the first three weekends of June, the in-state speedster will endure a busy month of deciding which school fits him best.

