Gators Land in 2023 WR DeAndre Moore’s Top Schools

With recruiting for the 2022 cycle being the focal point of attention with top schools, official visit dates and commitments being announced, the Florida Gators are looking to the future with the hopes of securing 2023 talent when the time arises.

On Monday, Las Vegas (Nev.) wide receiver prospect DeAndre Moore Jr. trimmed down his offer sheet of 22 schools to a list of 12 in consideration going forward in his recruitment, including the Gators alongside national heavyweights like USC, Alabama, Georgia, Texas, LSU, Oklahoma and others.

Ranked as the fifth-best wide receiver in the class of 2023, Moore currently sits as one of the top pass-catching talents around the nation. Standing at 5-foot-11 180 pounds, the Desert Pines product is a speedy deep threat that consistently takes the top off of opposing defenses.

Possessing quick acceleration off the line of scrimmage and suddenness in and out of his breaks, Moore is a hard assignment for opposing defensive backs to contain.

As a two-way player that also sees the defensive side of the ball on occasion, Moore has showcased physicality and the ability to high point the ball with ease, providing a desirable skill set for the next level.

Without an abundance of short to intermediate routes appearing in his film, the question of his skills beyond his deep threat ability pops into the picture regarding Moore.

However, as only a sophomore in high school, Moore is an unpolished product with a knack for hitting big.

The west coast has not been so kind to the Gators in recent memory, resulting in the limited effort they have put into recruiting the region. The last time Florida landed a prospect west of Texas was in the 2019 recruiting cycle when they hauled in five-star corner Chris Steele.

Proving to be a short stint in Gainesville, Steele would never play a down in orange and blue, transferring towards the pacific, first to Oregon, then to USC.

Leaving a bad taste in Florida’s mouth, it has taken some time to open back up to the idea of plucking talent from across the nation. However, given the talent Moore brings to the table, Dan Mullen and coming looks to be testing the western waters yet again to bring top-tier talent to The Swamp.

While Moore is still a considerable distance from the finish line in his recruitment, Florida being in the mix down the stretch is a positive for the wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales and the talent-hungry Gators coaching staff.

2022 is the focus for now, but Moore will be one of the few talents to keep an early eye on — where the Gators are concerned — for the 2023 recruiting cycle.