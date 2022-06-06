Skip to main content

Florida Gators Add 2022 JUCO WR Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman

The Gators have made another addition to their 2022 recruiting class.

The Florida Gators have made a late addition to their 2022 recruiting class, obtaining a commitment from junior college wide receiver Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman. Chiaokhiao-Bowman reportedly will be a scholarship player and immediately eligible.

Chiaokhiao-Bowman spent last season at Independence Community College (Kan.), originally a three-star recruit out of Robbinsdale Armstrong (Minn.) in the class of 2020 before enrolling at St. Thomas More (Conn.) prep school.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound receiver drew interest from schools such as Ole Miss, Illinois and Nebraska this year before committing to Florida. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chiaokhiao-Bowman propped up his connection with Florida receivers coach Keary Colbert as part of the reason he elected to commit to the Gators.

"He and I just had a lot of ties," Chiaokhiao-Bowman told 247Sports. "He played with Dominique Byrd at USC, who is a homie of mine and my brother's. He also knows Larry Fitzgerald and played in the league so he's gone places that I want to go. He's a family guy and he's really down to earth."

Chiaokhiao-Bowman joins Hightower's (Texas) Caleb Douglas as Florida's incoming receivers from the class of 2022. The Gators also landed a transfer from Arizona State receiver Ricky Pearsall in May.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Aidan Mizell
Recruiting

WR Aidan Mizell 'Confidently' Names Florida Gators as Leader

By Demetrius Harvey6 hours ago
Kelby Collins
Recruiting

DT Kelby Collins Talks Gators Official Visit: ‘They Definitely Moved Up’

By Demetrius Harvey7 hours ago
Francis Mauigoa
Recruiting

Elite IMG Academy OL Places Florida Gators in Top 6

By Demetrius Harvey11 hours ago
Gervon Dexter
Football

Three Questions About the Gators' Defensive Line Entering 2022

By Zach Goodall12 hours ago
Brenton Cox
Football

Three Questions About the Gators JACK Edge Rushers Entering 2022

By Zach GoodallJun 4, 2022
Grayson Howard
Recruiting

Gators 2023 Recruits to Know: Inside Linebackers

By Brandon CarrollJun 4, 2022
Mark Hocke
Football

Florida Gators Assistant Coach Profiles: Who is Mark Hocke?

By Demetrius HarveyJun 4, 2022
Treyaun Webb
Recruiting

Gators Hosting First Batch of 2023 Official Visitors

By Zach GoodallJun 3, 2022