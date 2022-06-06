The Gators have made another addition to their 2022 recruiting class.

The Florida Gators have made a late addition to their 2022 recruiting class, obtaining a commitment from junior college wide receiver Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman. Chiaokhiao-Bowman reportedly will be a scholarship player and immediately eligible.

Chiaokhiao-Bowman spent last season at Independence Community College (Kan.), originally a three-star recruit out of Robbinsdale Armstrong (Minn.) in the class of 2020 before enrolling at St. Thomas More (Conn.) prep school.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound receiver drew interest from schools such as Ole Miss, Illinois and Nebraska this year before committing to Florida.

Chiaokhiao-Bowman propped up his connection with Florida receivers coach Keary Colbert as part of the reason he elected to commit to the Gators.

"He and I just had a lot of ties," Chiaokhiao-Bowman told 247Sports. "He played with Dominique Byrd at USC, who is a homie of mine and my brother's. He also knows Larry Fitzgerald and played in the league so he's gone places that I want to go. He's a family guy and he's really down to earth."

Chiaokhiao-Bowman joins Hightower's (Texas) Caleb Douglas as Florida's incoming receivers from the class of 2022. The Gators also landed a transfer from Arizona State receiver Ricky Pearsall in May.

