Elite 2022 OT Says Florida Gators One of Five Programs Standing Out

With offensive tackle emerging as a pressing need in the class of 2022, Florida finds itself in a good spot in Atlanta-area prospect Addison Nichols' recruitment.

One of the top offensive tackle prospects in the class of 2022, Greater Atlanta Christian's (Ga.) Addison Nichols has begun separating his 30+ offers into a smaller group of schools that stand out the most.

After previously being included in his top 12 teams list last year, Florida is one of five programs doing just that at this point, Nichols told AllGators' sister site Volunteer Country.

"Probably UGA, Ohio State, Tennessee, Florida, and USC. Those would probably be the five biggest," Nichols said in an interview with Matt Ray.

Nichols, 6-foot-5, 305 pounds, primarily lines up at left tackle for his high school, routinely displaying great strength for the position by driving and throwing defenders into the dirt. He moves well for his size and should only continue to refine his technique at the next level, which saw a jump in development from his sophomore to junior year as is.

Florida, who offered Nichols in December 2019, has not landed a blue-chip tackle prospect during head coach Dan Mullen and offensive line coach John Hevesy's tenure. Nichols could change that should he pledge to the Gators.

"I feel like their program is run really well," Nichols described UF. "They had a great season last year, and I feel like they will be able to come back and do it again. I think these next few years they have some really high potential."

The Adidas All-American bowl commit, also an Eagle Scout, has placed a premium on academics, which he emphasized throughout his interview with Volunteer Country, noting that his recruitment activities mostly take place on weekends in order to focus on school during the week. As such, Florida is high on his list, and he has already begun his research on what UF has to offer beyond the gridiron.

"For one, their academic program is really good as well. They have a really good business program," Nichols said. "I got to speak with the head of their academic department. I feel like it is a good place."

With left tackle Stone Forsythe recently departing from the program in hopes of an NFL career and right tackle Jean Delance entering his sixth and final season of eligibility, landing at least one and perhaps multiple offensive tackles in the class of 2022 is a priority. Nichols would surely be welcomed as a member of the Gators' recruiting haul when it comes time for him to make a college decision.