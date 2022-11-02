Scouting Report: Gators WR Commit Aidan Mizell

It’s no secret that the Florida Gators' wide receiver room is in need of an influx of players with speed and the ability to create separation.

The coaching staff has done a great job of prioritizing such recruits and has landed several prospects that excel in those aspects. One of those receivers is Orlando (Fla.) native and Gator legacy Aidan Mizell.

Though Mizell has been hampered by an injury throughout his senior year, All Gators took a closer look at the speedster from Boone (Fla.) junior film to give an in-depth scouting report on the Florida commit.

Scouting Report

The first thing that you notice when watching Mizell on film is his impressive long speed. He routinely turns short passes such as hitches, quick screens, and slants into long gains and often touchdowns thanks to his ability to pull away from defenders at the second level.

Mizell’s parents were both track runners at UF including his mother Ebony Robinson-Mizell, who was an All-American, so the speed shouldn’t come as a surprise. Mizell is an impressive track athlete in his own right, recording a 10.65 100-meter time as a junior.

On top of that track speed, he shows adequate wiggle to be able to beat press coverage at the line of scrimmage and make coverage defenders miss after the catch. Once he finds a seam, good luck catching him.

Standing at 6-foot-2, Mizell has the height and length to routinely make contested catches whether he lines up outside or in the slot and has shown the ability to do that on occasion at the prep level. He’s a bit slender at 180 pounds right now, but that’s nothing a college weight program can’t fix.

Mizell flashes good, reliable hands making catches outside of his frame and proves to be a reliable target for his QB. There are times when he will let the ball get into his body and trap it, but not enough to warrant any kind of concern that it will be a regular occurrence at the collegiate level.

If there is one knock to be noted when looking at Mizell’s film, it’s that you don’t get to see the full route tree being run. What you typically see are slants, go routes, screens and curls/stops.

These are important routes that he runs well and he has produced big numbers on those concepts, putting up 47 catches for 1,003 yards and 18 touchdowns in his junior year alone. However, it would be ideal to see Mizell expand his skill set by mastering more of the route tree before he gets to Gainesville.

