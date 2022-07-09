Florida makes the top five for one of the highest-rated receivers on its board, Andy Jean.

As expected considering he named the program his leader just a couple of weeks ago, Miami (Fla.) Northwestern 2023 wide receiver Andy Jean included the Florida Gators in his top five schools on Saturday alongside Miami, Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia.

Jean spoke very highly of Florida following his official visit to Gainesville at the end of June, his final trip to any schools before the summer dead period, crediting head coach Billy Napier for his progress rebuilding the program and wide receivers coach Keary Colbert for a strong message about Jeans's potential fit in the Gators' offense.

RELATED: WR Andy Jean names the Gators as his leader

"The things [Colbert] showed me ... [it's] the same thing, [the] route-running they do and the offense they run, it's the same thing I run at my school," Jean told AllGators after his visit. "So, me, if I do come to Florida, I'll already be hands-on and already sculptured to rock out."

It's worth noting that, when Jean spoke with AllGators, he admitted that he wants to join a program that is in the process of being built or rebuilt, to help take the school to a championship level.

"I want to go to a school that's building, not a school [that] already just has a lot, you feel me?" Jean pondered. "I want to help build and I want to become a legend, wherever I go."

Florida, as well as the school he was previously committed to in Miami, are certainly considered rebuilding programs, at least compared to Jean's other three finalists.

Jean, 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, is considered the No. 45 receiver and No. 322 overall prospect in the class of 2023 by the On3Sports consensus rankings. He tallied 733 yards and eight touchdowns across 40 receptions (18.3 yards per catch) during his junior season.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.