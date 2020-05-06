AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

2022 RB Recaps Florida Gators Offer, Has Ties to Greg Knox

Zach Goodall

He hails from the midwest, playing high school ball at Lutheran High School of St. Charles County (St. Peters, MO.), but 2022 running back Arlen Harris Jr. has multiple ties to the University of Florida.

So, when he received an offer on Tuesday evening from the Gators, he felt like everything had gone full circle.

Harris, a rising junior, previously visited UF a couple of times as a child. A family friend was set to visit Florida as a recruit, and the Harris family tagged along. After that friend ended up at Florida State, Harris made his way down for a game but made another stop at UF beforehand.

"We were pretty young, so we were down there and a couple schools, but we definitely wanted to go down there and see Florida.," Harris told AllGators in an interview on Wednesday. "So you can just see, at a young age we were already down there and knew about Florida."

2G8oWfTX (2)
Image courtesy of Arlen Harris Jr. (left), with his father and his brother.
1prPt82v
Image courtesy of Arlen Harris Jr. (right), with his brother doing the chomp.

Harris, the son of former NFL running back Arlen Harris Sr., also boasts another connection to the school, and it's one that could benefit him greatly as his recruitment is beginning to take off. That connection ties to Florida's running backs coach and special teams coordinator, Greg Knox.

Knox is the coach that sent the 5-11, 189 lb. running back his Florida offer, marking the fifth SEC offer that Harris has received. Offers have begun to pile up, following Harris' productive sophomore season in which he rushed for 1763 yards and 32 touchdowns across only 168 carries.

"My dad and coach Knox actually go way back, so he recently just got his number and contact information," said Harris. "And they were talking for a day and my dad sent him some film, and he wanted to see what I look like and stuff. Last night he told my dad that he wanted to Facetime, and then that's when the news came out."

Knox spent the Facetime call with Harris discussing his game, and of course, providing Harris with an offer. The Gators are intrigued by Harris' vision and moves to make defenders miss, noting that he is capable of making moves without losing speed. 

Harris looks to continue growing as a complete back, perfecting his yards after contact, blocking, and pass-catching, in order to be as versatile as he can be. Harris stated that that's something that Knox covets.

"I remember, even me and coach were talking about that, he likes a versatile back and that's what I'm all about," said Harris. "You know, I'm not a one-trick pony. I can go out for routes, I try to polish that. I try to be a complete back, that includes blocking, catching the ball, good vision, being physical, just stuff like that."

Harris believes that he is the type of back that Knox and head coach Dan Mullen are looking for, given his versatility. Schools looking for a balanced running back are the ones that appeal to Harris in his recruitment, much in thanks to the guidance that his father has given him while he's developed at the position growing up.

His father played college ball at the University of Virginia and Hofstra before going undrafted, yet he carved out a six-year NFL career before being forced to retire due to a career-ending knee injury. Now, Harris Sr. owns Run It Performance, a training program for developing young running backs.

In which, Harris Jr. attributes plenty of his development at his young age to his father.

"He taught me everything I know," Harris said of his father. "From a young age, he's taught me not just to be a good back, but he's taught me to be a great one, and he's built me to be an NFL back. He's taught me about all the stuff like yards after contact, all that type of stuff that he implements in me. I feel like that's what kind of separates me."

Given his ties, Harris is high on Florida and is excited to see where things go beyond his offer. When the recruiting world opens back up following the coronavirus pandemic, UF is "at the top" of Harris' list of schools to visit. He's already been to most of the other schools he's wanted to see, but Harris would like to make a stop at Kansas State. He is also high on Iowa, Notre Dame, Kentucky, and Nebraska. 

As things stand, Harris doesn't have much of a recruiting timeline established in regards to a top school list or when he'd like to commit. Though, that's a conversation that he and his father have been having recently and he is thinking about taking the next step in his recruitment soon.

Florida will certainly be in that picture, given his recollection of the school as a kid. Now, Harris is looking forward to experiencing it as a UF recruit.

"I've always liked the Gators. I feel like they just bring a different type of energy," Harris said. "When I went there, just going to the Swamp and the Dome, it was just something else. It was just a different feeling."

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Florida Gators QB Kyle Trask's Heisman Odds Revealed

After a promising season as the team's starting quarterback, Gators quarterback Kyle Trask has some intriguing odds at winning the most prized end-of-season award.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Zach Goodall

How Does Former Gators WR Freddie Swain Fit With the Seattle Seahawks?

After being drafted to Seattle in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL draft, Freddie Swain looks to be fighting for a roster spot. What makes him inclined to earn that spot and what role does he fit into if he ends up on the 53-man squad?

Brandon Carroll

by

Zach Goodall

How Will Former Gators DE Jabari Zuniga Fit With the New York Jets?

Taking a look at how former Florida Gators defensive end Jabari Zuniga fits in the New York Jets' defense.

Zach Goodall

What Does Issiah Walker's Decision to Transfer Mean for the Gators?

With freshman offensive tackle Issiah Walker slated to transfer, how will the Gators move forward?

Demetrius Harvey

by

Zach Goodall

Column: Florida’s Kyle Trask Is Unquestionably The Best QB In The SEC

Don't debate when there's no debate to be had.

GrahamMarsh_

by

GatorsAreReady

Take Your Pick: Florida Gators CB Vernon Hargreaves III or C.J. Henderson

If the Gators had to make one more stop to win a national championship, who would you trust more to break up the final pass in the back of the end zone.

Brandon Carroll

by

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators Four-Star Freshman OL Issiah Walker Enters Transfer Portal

The Florida Gators may need to add more depth along their offensive line shortly as incoming freshman OL Issiah Walker has entered the transfer portal.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Zach Goodall

What Should the Rams Expect out of Former Gators WR Van Jefferson?

Not having too long of a wait on day two of the 2020 NFL Draft, former Gators WR Van Jefferson should bring a familiar element to Rams offense.

Demetrius Harvey

Hidden Gems: Gators DE Khris Bogle Looks to Replace Drafted Production

Heading into the 2020 season, the Florida Gators will need to find pass-rush production, and that could come from defensive end Khris Bogle, a hidden gem.

Demetrius Harvey

Gators Recruiting Analysis: Options Following Brashard Smith's Decommitment

Where could the Florida Gators turn in recruiting after losing a commitment from talented playmaker Brashard Smith?

Zach Goodall