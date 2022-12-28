Gators ATH Target Ju'Juan Johnson Releases Top 4, Includes Gators

Photo: Corey Raymond; Credit: Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators have done quick work in the recruitment of Lafayette, La., native Ju'Juan Johnson.

On Tuesday afternoon, Florida extended an offer to Johnson by way of cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond. On Wednesday, the Gators landed in the athlete prospect's top four schools alongside Georgia, LSU and Colorado.

This news comes on the heels of Johnson narrowing down his offer list just three weeks ago to seven. At the time, schools like Florida and Colorado had yet to offer the On3 Consensus four-star athlete. However, after seeing a brief surge in his recruitment, Johnson elected to cut Alabama, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas and Vanderbilt out of the equation.

He added the Gators and Buffaloes to present what will likely be one of the final trims before an eventual commitment, although no date has been set.

Performing as a quarterback for Lafayette Christian at the prep level, Johnson showcased an uber-dynamic dual-threat ability to will his squad to a Division II State Championship berth in 2022. He was responsible for nine total touchdowns in the state semifinals (six through the air and three on the ground), proving his worth as an all-around playmaker offensively.

He projects to transition away from the quarterback position upon his arrival in the collegiate ranks. His speed, wiggle and elusiveness slate him to thrive at any spot, especially in a slot receiver role to maximize his abilities in space at 5-foot-11, 175 pounds.

Despite his offensive prowess, multiple teams are viewing him in their defensive backfields. He's aligned as a cornerback — albeit sparingly — at the high school level and in camps as a result, including this one at LSU in June.

Florida is among the bunch to put the defensive back billing on Johnson thus far, given the connection with Raymond.

His versatility will present intriguing options for the team that acquires his services. The Gators look to utilize their Losuiana ties to pluck him away from The Boot, an SEC East rival and the Deion Sanders-led Buffs.

