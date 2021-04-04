2022 DB Azareyeh Thomas Includes Florida in Top 8

Florida makes the top eight schools for one of the best 2022 defensive back prospects in the state.

One of the top recruits for new Florida Gators cornerbacks coach Jules Montinar in the class of 2022, Azareyeh Thomas has narrowed his list of schools down to eight and included UF in the group.

Florida, along with Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Oklahoma, Georgia Tech, Miami, and Louisville, finds their program in Thomas's top eight schools, which he released on Saturday evening.

The Niceville (Fla.) athlete primarily lines up at cornerback for his high school team and is being recruited as a defensive back as such. The 6-foot-3, 176-pound prospect could end up at safety at the next level given his height and length, but has proven effective as a press coverage cornerback, tallying seven interceptions, 31 pass breakups, and 65 total tackles dating back to his sophomore season.

Florida tends to prioritize length on the outside, so it wouldn't come as a surprise to see Thomas begin his career at cornerback should he ultimately pledge to the Gators.

Thomas is also a productive receiver and rusher with nearly 1,500 yards from scrimmage and 18 total touchdowns over the past two seasons. Thomas is a multi-sport athlete who participates in track and field as well as plays baseball. He owns a personal record of 11.45 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 21 feet, 11 inches in the long jump.

Florida sent an offer Thomas's way on Jan. 25, shortly after Montinar took on the Gators' cornerbacks coaching gig. He has yet to visit Florida's campus to this point but has previously conducted a virtual tour, according to 247Sports.