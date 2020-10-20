2022 offensive line prospect Blake Miller (Strongsville, Ohio) has included the Florida Gators in his top five schools moving forward, along with Ohio State, Clemson, Michigan, and Auburn.

Miller, 6-foot-6, 315-pounds, has been on Florida's radar for some time after receiving an offer from offensive line coach John Hevesy and the Gators on April 14th. Florida contacted Miller on September 1st, the first day that coaches could reach out to 2022 prospects in the cycle.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated-AllGators shortly after his Florida offer came in, Miller shared that he believes UF is a program "on the up and up," and that he would like to visit campus along with Florida State and Miami in the future.

“I definitely look for academics [and] on top of that I also look at the coaches I’d be working with like the head coach, offensive coordinator, and offensive line coach," Miller said. "I just look for the personality in them. I like a coach who’s not really a yeller and screamer but more of a motivator, one who tells you what you need to do and how you can fix something if you did it wrong. But, then, if you do something right, they’re the first ones to congratulate you."

The Gators still have some work to do within the class of 2021, including on the offensive line, but Miller will be a name to remember as the 2022 recruiting cycle begins to receive more attention. A strong, run-blocking left tackle prospect, Miller would fill a need for Florida if he ended up committing to UF when the time comes.