WR Bredell Richardson Hoping to Visit Florida Gators Spring Game

Standout 2024 wide receiver Bredell Richardson has been in regular contact with Florida Gators wide receivers coach Keary Colbert.

Photo: Bredell Richardson; Credit: Zach Goodall

An invitation to the Under Armour Next All-American game is one of many letters in 2024 Carrollwood Day (Fla.) wide receiver Bredell Richardson's inbox this year, as the Tampa-area prospect has continued to see his recruitment take off in recent months.

Richardson earned his latest honor on Sunday at the Orlando Elite Underclassmen Camp, a stop he made before heading north to visit Clemson and Georgia in recent days. 

"I did pretty good, I did what I expected to do. It was a great overall outcome," Richardson told AllGators about his performance before sharing the skills he was able to show off. "Route running. A little bit of speed, I'm getting faster by the week, I've been doing a lot of training with my speed. And then my hands are the best thing about me."

Coaches reiterated to Richardson that his hands are a strength within his game, noting that it seemed as though any ball that entered his catch radius ended in a catch.

The Florida Gators appear to have realized his strong skill-set, as well. Richardson has been in regular contact with UF wide receivers coach Keary Colbert, hearing from the assistant once to twice per week as of late. 

"I like what he did at USC with Amon-Ra St. Brown," Richardson said of Colbert. "He's been performing really well, I think he just had like 91 catches in his rookie year which was crazy. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"And then I had, like a brother that went to USC from my high school, [friend and tight end] Michael Trigg. He said [Colbert] was a cool person."

Richardson was originally offered by Florida's previous coaching staff in August 2021. He has yet to be re-offered by Billy Napier and Co., but he is hoping that status changes soon as he intends to visit Gainesville and meet the new crew in the near future. 

He mentioned that Florida's original offer was a memorable one in his recruitment, alongside Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame and Texas A&M among others.

"I'm hoping to get up there soon," Richardson said, "maybe for the spring game [on April 14]."

Richardson has been on the recruiting scene for quite some time, entering high school with an offer from Penn State already under his belt. That being said, Richardson has added 13 offers to his arsenal just this year.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound has caught 44 passes for 923 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first two seasons of high school. He only took the field for six games as a sophomore, averaging 23.5 yards per catch and over a touchdown a game during the campaign.

The On3Sports Consensus rankings view Richardson as the No. 13 wide receiver and No. 73 overall prospect in the recruiting class of 2024.

