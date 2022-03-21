OT Bryce Lovett Recaps Return Visit to Florida Gators

Photo: Bryce Lovett; Credit: Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators' emphasis on equipping the big men upfront with what they need to succeed has begun to turn heads of upcoming recruits slated to anchor the trenches at the next level.

Rockledge (Fla.) prospect Bryce Lovett was the most recent to take notice during his second unofficial visit to Florida since the new year over the weekend.

The first time Lovett stepped foot on campus, a newly assembled coaching staff extended the offensive lineman an offer. This time, Lovett came with intentions to go more in-depth into what the University of Florida had to offer him.

"Every time I get here, I get to learn more about them and how they do things," Lovett told AllGators following his visit.

Lovett said that he was exposed to a plethora of aspects of the program, including the campus, athlete's living environment and spring practice during his time in Gainesville Saturday.

"Seeing practice [Saturday], I got to see how they coach," he said. "I like how they practice. They learn something; they practice it, then they go teach it in like live one on ones or like team period right after. They get to use what they learned and go into what they're doing."

Getting to examine how the coaches operate, specifically offensive line coaches Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton, Lovett praised their style as teachers.

"They teach you; they don't yell at you. They'll yell at you if they need to, but from what I've seen today, they'll teach you and make you like develop except for just sit there and yell at you the whole time."

Sale, who returns to the collegiate level following a stint with the New York Giants, and Stapleton, a former player in the NFL, present a rare experience that Lovett -- and others -- have started to take notice of when looking at the changes UF have recently undergone. He believes their knowledge can elevate him to the professional level he hopes to eclipse once his college career comes to its inevitable end.

"For him to have coaching experience in the NFL and to have a player out of the NFL, that just makes it even better because I mean, they've been through it," he said. "They know what it's like."

Despite holding titles as the two on-field offensive line coaches, Sale and Stapleton are not alone in the instruction of the position. The Gators have been thorough in their hiring process, hoping to maximize one-on-one opportunities for coaching with assistants taking on prominent roles in practice.

According to Lovett, there are six coaches in charge of offensive line development, not including an individual weight coach to home in on the specific necessities for the big men to operate the highest level.

To him, that shows the pride and dedication head coach Billy Napier has put into the offensive line in the early days of his regime at Florida.

Despite increased interest from other power five programs as of late, Lovett continues to eye a commitment date for late June or early July.

As a result, he is looking to take his official visits over the summer, with weekends to Iowa State, Missouri and Florida in the works. Arkansas and Louisville are also making consistent contact with Lovett.

For now, the offensive tackle continues to keep his options open as he approaches an eventual decision but will cherish a school's ability to provide education off the field and professional-level development on the field.

"That all like plays in with the coaching, the program, the facility, everything."

Currently, Florida is living up to those standards.

"The coaching, the staff, the environment, the practice, the living, everything they have here can help me be the best I can."

Lovett said he would likely be back to UF in the spring -- for the third time -- but doesn't have a set date in mind.

