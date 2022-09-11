Gators DB Target Bryce Thornton Continuing to Regard Florida Highly

The Florida Gators' loss on Saturday night signified a descent back to Earth for the program after a monumental week one victory sent their stock skyrocketing.

It showed that the expected rebuild under head coach Billy Napier will not come as swiftly as some may have thought after the improbable upset over Utah but will take considerable time before a consistently competitive unit hits the field.

A major piece to that puzzle is the acquisition of elite talent to step into significant roles early in their Florida careers over the next few cycles. Starting to find a groove in that department heading into the fall, the Gators' efforts on the recruitment trail haven't stopped despite Napier's first campaign of his head coaching tenure commencing.

Milton (Alpharetta, Ga.) defensive back prospect Bryce Thornton, a highly regarded recruit in the staff's eyes, was in town to witness the loss but walked away with a positive perception of the program hottest on his case for a commitment.

"It was great," he said when asked about his five-hour trek south. "Just seeing the atmosphere for the first time, all the fans and watching Coach coach all the players, I really enjoyed it. ... Florida's always been high for me."

Getting to see the new-look Gator's defense operate at a high level despite having to defend multiple short fields on the night, his up-close and personal view of the unit he could feature in at the next level impressed. He shared his liking for how they played but found the considerable inclusion of freshmen like safety Kamari Wilson to be intriguing for his potential to see the field in year one at the University of Florida.

"It's really like a big deal for me because definitely want to play my freshman year," he said. "I really liked it. I thought it played a good defensive game today, and I feel like they can play even better."

Expressing in the past that his recruitment is a two-way race between Alabama and Florida, Thornton still hasn't seen anything that moves the needle from a deadlock between the two schools as of yet.

However, if it were a contest for who is pursuing him harder, UF is winning the battle.

"I feel like Florida [is] coming a little bit harder," he said. "I [have] just been talking to Florida more."

He's formed a strong relationship with Napier, safeties coach Patrick Toney and tight ends coach William Peagler during the process specifically. He said he likes the "big family feel" Florida exudes beyond his main points of contact due to the army of staffers Napier brought in this offseason to complement his efforts in several areas.

Despite the Gators' shortcomings on the field against the Wildcats, the 89,993 in attendance on the evening opened Thornton's eyes to the atmosphere Florida provides its team within Ben Hill Griffin Stadium's walls. It's an environment that can be explained but can't be truly understood until you're engulfed by the chaos.

"It really just like the fans," he said when asked about an aspect of Florida he learned about for the first time on this visit. "I didn't know how to get that loud in there. It's crazy. I'm thinking the high school atmosphere is crazy. Then I get here and it's big, so it was different for me."

Thornton will potentially step into that raucous climate again for another game this season, on top of his Oct. 21-23 official visit weekend.

Although no date is set in stone, his commitment decision could come sometime in October or early November. If that's the case, Florida will have a crucial final face-to-face interaction to secure the talented defensive back's services.

