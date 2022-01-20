DL Caden Story Includes Gators in Top 3

Photo: Caden Story; Credit: SI All-American

One of the top remaining defensive line prospects in the country has his college finalists narrowed down, as Lanett's (Ala.) Caden Story announced a top three including the Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers and Clemson Tigers on Thursday.

Story intends on making his commitment to one of these programs known on February 2 — National Signing Day.

Story, a 6-foot-3, 282-pound former Auburn commit, has emerged as a legitimate Gators target in the class of 2022 since the hiring of Billy Napier as the program's new head coach. Story, according to 247Sports, is planning to officially visit Florida's campus on Jan. 28, the final weekend before Signing Day.

His brother, Kristian, is a defensive back at Alabama.

Story was an SI All-American top performer during the joint session of Adidas All-American bowl practices earlier in January, putting his talent on display in one-on-one drills against some of the best offensive line prospects in the country. You can find an assessment of his performance below.

There was a lot to like about Auburn commitment Caden Story's performance on Wednesday against the East offensive line. Story worked inside and out throughout the workout but profiles more as a defensive end currently at his size. Story packs a punch upon his initial strike and maintains his balance well moving inside, seen specifically on a rip move that resulted in a would-be sack from the end spot, although he can improve his motor through the end of reps as he takes on power from the defensive tackle position. Story is a big winner from day two who made the most of his one-on-one reps.

The Gators currently possess two defensive line pledges in the class of 2022: Owasso's (Okla.) Chris McClellan and Viera's (Fla.) Jamari Lyons. McClellan has enrolled at UF for the spring semester.

