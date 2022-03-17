With spring camp underway, the Florida Gators hosted a batch of recruits for their first practice of the year on Tuesday, offering several prospects insight into how the program will operate from a preparation perspective under Billy Napier and his coaching staff.

One of the recruits who got to take in Gators' practice was Gadsden County (Fla.) 2023 safety Cameron Upshaw Jr., who considered the trip a "blessing" considering the fact that Napier wanted him in attendance for his first practice as Florida's head coach.

"I loved it. I loved the tempo of the practice, the coaches' energy and the players' energy too," Upshaw described of his visit to AllGators.

This was Upshaw's first opportunity to meet the Gators' new coaching staff in person. He met with Napier, co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Patrick Toney and cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond during his time on campus.

Upshaw had previously visited UF last summer under former head coach Dan Mullen and his assistants, and Upshaw immediately felt a different vibe on his recent trip compared to the first one.

"Just, the love the coaches showed. Like, they actually acknowledged me this time around," Upshaw said, acknowledging the difference in recruiting approach.

"Coach Toney was just seeing how my recruitment was going. And coach Toney and coach Raymond, they both said to me that they love my film and stuff but they just wanted to see me in person," Upshaw continued. "Coach Toney told me that he sees me as a versatile DB, I can play anywhere in the secondary. And coach Raymond told me he's gonna make it happen, he's going to do what he can to get me there."

As things stand, UF has yet to present Upshaw with a scholarship offer, but Upshaw reiterated that Raymond plans to "make it happen," as the coaching staff is taking a slow and steady approach in rebuilding its recruiting board.

Even without an offer in hand, Upshaw came away impressed by his visit and intends to visit the Gators again in the near future. At the latest, Upshaw will return to UF sometime over the summer, but he'd like to make a return trek for the Orange and Blue spring camp in April.

There, Upshaw would like to continue building a relationship with Napier, who went out of his way during his debut practice to make Upshaw feel welcomed.

"[Napier] was excited to see me, he wanted to see how big I was," Upshaw noted. "He was excited to see me, he told me he likes me as a player, he loves me. He was glad to have me on campus."

Upshaw plans to visit Florida State either this weekend or next, and will also make his way up to Maryland for a visit on April 26.

