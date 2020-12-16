Quarterback Carlos Del Rio Signs With the Florida Gators

The Florida Gators have landed a quarterback with Carlos Del Rio (Cartersville, Ga.), as he has officially signed his national letter of intent. Del Rio is one of two 2021 quarterbacks expected to sign with the Gators during this year's cycle and has the skillset to become one of the better quarterbacks in the program.

Del Rio, 6-foot-3, 215-pounds, originally played high school football for Grayson (Grayson, Ga.), however, this season he was forced to transfer due to eligibility issues during this year's unprecedented season. He originally committed to Florida in July 2019 and originally received an offer from the program in June 2018.

Del Rio was a primary recruit for Gators offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson along with head coach Dan Mullen and presents a strong-armed talent who has proven to be capable within a spread offense due to his mobility and knowledge of the game.

With his frame, Del Rio shouldn't take very long to adapt to the pro game and projects to become a starting quarterback within the SEC when it's all said and done. He was our fifth-highest-graded quarterback at the Elite 11 Finals this year.

You can check out a full breakdown of Del Rio's fit with the Gators here and his SI All American profile here. You can welcome Carlos to Florida by following him on Twitter here.