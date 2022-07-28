DAVENPORT, Fla. -- The Florida Gators got off to an early start with the recruiting momentum they expected to build this weekend at Friday Night Lights.

Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola 2023 cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson added to the Gators commitment class on Thursday, announcing his pledge to Florida over Tennessee, Penn State, Alabama, Kentucky and Auburn. He's the fourth prospect to commit to UF this month and is not expected to be the last.

Despite originally announcing a commitment date for in-season, Jackson, alongside the two other blue-chip prospects at Osceola High School — defensive linemen Derrick LeBlanc and John Walker — moved their joint announcement ceremony up to July 28. That paid dividends for the Gators as they closed early on yet another top-rated defensive back with incredible upside for the next level.

Being offered by Florida late in the process following a solid showing in his 2022 spring practice period, Jackson has forged a strong relationship with cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond, who he said he talks to every day.

“He’s developed good DBs in the league, and he's willing to coach for the future," Jackson told AllGators about Raymond in early June. "So, very excited about that.

“He was telling me that [he likes] my size [6-foot-2, 185 pounds] since he has finally seen me in person. He liked my size, that I’m long, big, fast, very physical. Then he was showing me he liked my tape and stuff, my abilities to play.”

Jackson gives the Gators their third defensive back commit for 2023 thus far, joining Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail's Sharif Denson and Sharpsburg (Ga.) Trinity Christian's Aaron Gates. Moving forward, Raymond hopes to continue stockpiling talent as he revamps the once pristine position group at the Unversity of Florida.

Highly-touted Lakeland (Fla.) cornerback Cormani McClain is the Gators' top defensive priority moving forward, while the team has also made efforts to flip Ohio State commit and Tampa (Fla.) Wharton corner Dijon Johnson over the last couple of weeks. And don't forget, priority Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange safety target Jordan Castell will reveal his pledge on July 30.

As for now, Jackson adds to Raymond's esteemed recruiting resume and provides him a piece he believes will be a future starter on the outside of the Gators' defense.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.