Former Gators WR Commit Charles Montgomery Pledges to Marshall

In what originally was an unexpected change of circumstances, former Florida Gators wide receiver commit, Armwood (Seffner, Fla) WR Charles Montgomery has officially decided to take his talents to Marshall.

Montgomery, 5-foot-10, 185 pounds originally committed to the Gators in May 2020. He would continue that commitment throughout his final season at Armwood until officially de-committing from the team during the early signing period.

It was never made clear why Montgomery and the Gators went separate ways, and Florida moved forward by bringing in two receivers in Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville, Fla.) receiver Marcus Burke and Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) receiver Daejon Reynolds.

UF head coach Dan Mullen said in December that Florida had gotten back every letter of intent that the program had sent out for the 2021 cycle. Montgomery de-committed two days later.

Montgomery's position was slated to be primarily in the slot for Florida's offense with the ability to play a similar role to that of former Florida receiver Kadarius Toney, now with the New York Giants in the NFL.

Without Montgomery in the fold, don't be surprised to see Florida aggressively target more receivers for its 2022 recruiting class. UF already has a commitment from Buford (Ga.) receiver Isaiah Bond, who would play a similar role to what Montgomery would have, using his speed to his advantage.

Florida's recruiting trial moves forward. It has already secured six 2022 commitments and will be certain to secure plenty more as time goes on. The recruiting trail is expected to heat up immensely in June when in-person recruiting is opened back up.