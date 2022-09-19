Saturday marked North Palm Beach (Fla.) The Benjamin School 2024 running back Chauncey Bowens' fourth visit with the Florida Gators this year, and his final trek to Gainesville as an uncommitted prospect.

A day removed from the Gators' 31-28 victory over the USF Bulls, Bowens took himself off of the recruiting market, pledging to Florida.



"I was just really high on them since the first time I stepped on campus," Bowens told All Gators about his commitment to the Gators on Monday. "The new coaching staff made it a no-brainer for me."

Bowens has primarily been in contact with linebackers analyst Jamar Chaney and running backs quality control assistant Benedick Hyppolite while being recruited to Florida, earning his offer in June following his third visit with the new staff.

Head coach Billy Napier and running backs coach Jabbar Juluke became more consistent figures in Bowen's recruitment earlier this month when on-field coaches were allowed to begin reaching out to class of 2024 recruits on Sept. 1.

"He's a great guy," Bowens said about Juluke, his future position coach. "I love the way they work to utilize a variety of backs throughout a game."

Saturday night provided Bowens with a perfect example of how Florida's rushing offense will operate under Napier and Juluke. Bowens witnessed three running backs each average over six yards per carry and score a touchdown, with Montrell Johnson leading the way at 103 yards on six carries and freshman Trevor Etienne pacing the team in rushing attempts with eight.

Bowens said Etienne's usage "definitely" stood out to him as a selling point, suggesting there is a path for Bowens to contribute immediately as a freshman.

Bowens will make his next trip to The Swamp on Oct. 1, unofficially visiting for a fifth time this year when the Gators host the Eastern Washington Eagles.

