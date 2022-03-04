LB C.J. Allen Talks Relationship With Two Gators Assistants

Photo: C.J. Allen; Credit: Zach Goodall

One of the class of 2023 inside linebackers that new Florida Gators' assistant Jay Bateman has identified as a target is C.J. Allen, a three-year varsity contributor hailing from Lamar County Comprehensive (Ga.).

Bateman and the Gators staff sent Allen a scholarship offer on February 16, one of many Power 5 schools to enter Allen's recruitment since the year began.

"It's a good relationship, I talk to him about every other day," Allen said of Bateman, speaking with AllGators at the Under Armour Atlanta camp. "I'd say he's a great guy. I also talk to [co-defensive coordinator/safeties] coach [Patrick] Toney, too.

"I got on a Zoom call with him the other day, it went great. I can tell you he's a great guy, and their defense, I like what they're doing."

With a need to recruit the position as only four inside linebackers will remain on the roster beyond the 2022 season, Allen is one of several recruits that Bateman has already begun to form a relationship with on behalf of the Gators.

Bateman, as well as Toney, are fans of Allen's athletic ability as a linebacker, which makes him a fit in the modern-age defense the Gators will utilize under Toney and his staff.

"Just speed and just being able to run," Allen shared, regarding the strengths of his game that Bateman and Toney appreciate. "You know, at the linebacker position this day and age, you gotta be able to run. So that's what they like a lot."

Thanks to these traits, Allen has already had quite a productive high school career with one more year to go at Lamar County. A two-way player, Allen has compiled 265 total tackles, five sacks, 19.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, five forced fumbles, 1,639 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground in 29 games for the Trojans.

Currently, Florida is the only school Allen has plans to visit during the spring, although he intends to check out other schools such as Tennessee but is in the process of establishing dates for those trips. He was able to stop by Georgia unofficially in January.

LSU, Michigan State, Oregon, Washington, Kentucky and Mississippi State have notably sent Allen an offer since the new year began, along with Florida.

