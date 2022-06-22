Scouting Report: Gators OL Commit Tommy Kinsler

The Florida Gators' offensive line recruiting efforts continue to roll as they pulled in their third trench monster of the cycle, Tommy Kinsler.

Fitting the mold of sizable offensive lineman to pledge to Florida since the new staff arrived — both via high school recruiting and the transfer portal — Kinsler possesses physical attributes that are unteachable.

He pairs that with an evident skillset that creates promise for his future as the Gators' new offensive line staff molds him into a legitimate contributor in the starting five up front.

To provide more insight on the type of player Florida is getting in Kinsler, AllGators presents an in-depth scouting reporting detailing his strengths, potential fit into the offensive line and areas for improvement.

Background

High school: Trinity Catholic (Fla.)

Size: 6-foot-6, 330 pounds

Projected position: Offensive line (projected as a tackle with varsity experience at guard)

Areas of strength and fit into Gators’ offensive line

With the Gators being most active on the offensive line to begin the 2023 cycle, two common traits can be found in all the takes thus far: positional versatility and significant size.

Seeing the likes of Knijeah Harris (6-foot-3, 335 pounds) and Bryce Lovett (6-foot-5, 330 pounds) able to move around the offensive line in its entirety — with Harris suitable to assume any spot on the interior and Lovett being willing and able to take on all five positions — the Gators have quickly supplemented their depth up front.

Kinsler is a continuation of that versatility and size Florida has coveted in the talent it has acquired.

Beginning his high school run as a left guard in his sophomore season, Kinsler handled the duties as an interior lineman well. Showcasing a stout lower half and initial first punch to throw even defensive tackles off-balance, the new Gators commit held his own on the inside.

Flipping to the outside for his junior year, where he spent time at both right and left tackle, Kinsler looked more at home given the towering presence and surprising quickness he sports.

With an adequate kick step technique to meet pass rushers off the edge with power, the Trinity Catholic prospect consistently showcases the necessary nimbleness and explosion at the point of attack to stonewall players as they attempt to make plays in the backfield.

In the run game, Kinsler shows little drop-off. His high school tape consistently indicates his ability to set the edge and bounce ball carriers to the outside and showed a propensity for finishing blocks to the turf in all facets of the game.

He shared that the staff desired to see him compete moving forward before establishing a firm position for where he falls at the next level. Following his commitment, the big man shared that the staff would have him work out at both tackle and guard during the camp period he was scheduled to attend the ensuing day.

Although it’s challenging to grasp what he can provide in a helmet-only setting, seeing his athleticism on display is a necessary evaluation when potentially aligning him against quick-twitch edge rushers in the SEC.

Equipped with a 6-foot-6, 330-pound frame, the potential to utilize Kinsler outside with the hope of establishing a bookend tackle for two-to-three seasons will likely be the avenue the quartet of Gators offensive line coaches explore in the early portion of his career.

If it doesn’t pan out, his experience at guard bodes well for his chances to make frequent appearances on the field.

Kinsler will be forced to take a redshirt year and possibly another to develop before he is ready for in-game action. However, given the program's need for offensive linemen plus his frame, the high-upside prospect could prove to be a blessing for the Gators down the line.

Areas for Improvement

The potential for the new Gators offensive line commit is high.

He’s a relatively polished prospect technically — at least where footwork is concerned — who is still growing into his own as a true football player. However, the Ocala (Fla.) native still has areas in need of improvement.

While Kinsler will likely sit a year to ensure his development is maximized, the aspects of his game that offensive line coaches Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton will have to fine-tune to get him on the field are moldable.

At times, Kinsler has a tendency to lunge himself toward blocking assignments, throwing himself off balance and becoming susceptible to being blown by.

This inadvertently takes away the 330-pound frame that he can use to his advantage if appropriately presented.

When he arrives at the next level, it will be vital for him to show he can remain balanced at the point of attack, working with his feet before hands to fire into the chest of defenders.

The simplest change he could make to ease that process would be in his stance. Currently, he sits top-heavy with his chest plate pointing down to the ground.

By dropping his lower half toward the turf and straightening out his spine, he would find himself in a better position to take his initial step before gearing up to explode outward or punch off the kick step.

Luckily for him, and Florida, this is a quick fix that can come by continuous reps and instruction from the knowledgable duo of coaches that he will serve under at the next level.

