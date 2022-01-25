Which 2022 Gators Commits, Targets Are in the Final SI99?

Photo: Kamari Wilson; Credit: Zach Goodall

The SI99 is here: Sports Illustrated All-American has finalized its prospect rankings for the class of 2022, unveiling its top 99 prospects in the country as National Signing Day quickly approaches.

Four Florida Gators signees and one UF recruiting target who remains available made the list, with three future Gators included among the top 50 prospects in the nation.

Florida is tied for the seventh-most commits on the SI99 with four, alongside Notre Dame, USC and Penn State and behind Alabama (12), Texas A&M (11), Georgia (10), Ohio State (8), Texas (6), and Clemson (5).

Kamari Wilson, safety

Positional ranking: No. 3

Overall ranking: No. 34

Status: Signed with Florida

Scouting report:

An explosive, physical enforcer who flashes against the run and the pass, Wilson has throwback strong safety traits with the athleticism to challenge for a versatile role. He is among the most comfortable in the class running the alley and finishing with force. The coverage instincts are strong in both reaction time, redirection and breaking downhill on the ball or ball carrier. Wilson may have been the best player on a star-studded IMG Academy defense in 2020, flashing the range and sideline to sideline ability to match his confidence.

Shemar James, linebacker

Positional ranking: No. 3

Overall ranking: No. 37

Status: Signed with Florida

Scouting report:

James is one of the best football players in the country. That’s not meant to be generally or in regards to his national ranking. What it means is that James is an elite football player, the kind of rare athlete that could thrive on both sides of the ball and at multiple positions. Where his upside is highest is at linebacker, where he has the tools to be an elite defender at the next level. James is an explosive athlete that can drive downhill just as well as he can open up and run sideline-to-sideline. James shows the box power to dominate the run, the speed to attack the perimeter run and outside screen game and his man coverage skills look more like a safety than a linebacker.

Devin Moore, cornerback

Positional ranking: No. 9

Overall ranking: No. 50

Status: Signed with Florida

Scouting report (Note: Moore's report was penned with the idea that he would play nickel cornerback in mind. However, he was listed as an outside cornerback in the final SI99):

Nickel projections aren't the conventional shorter, quicker slot cornerbacks of yesteryear. Bigger prospects with physicality and range are crashing the nickel party at all levels and the Notre Dame commitment is a strong example as to why. Moore stands 6'2" plus, and can satisfy stereotypical traits for a taller prospect like length and ball skills, but there is true comfort around the box at play here as well. He lines up all over the field for Naples High, but his re-routing, underneath drops, control and range in run support stands out. Moore can redirect and play the alley like a true safety and his intellect shines on tape with his play diagnostics, angles and timing on when to come out of his break. If high floors were the most important element of the evaluation, the Floridian would be higher on this list.

Chris McClellan, interior defensive lineman

Positional ranking: No. 9

Overall ranking: No. 97

Status: Signed with Florida

Scouting report:

Leanly built his way up to 290 on his way from defensive end to defensive tackle. Nice length. After watching his film, the first thing that sticks out is his long arms and his ability to quickly strike-and-shed blockers. He has good feet to match a very strong build. Great closing burst for a lineman. It looks like he set up blockers for his moves, based on how effective some of his swims are. McClellan can get skinny through a gap when he needs to. Skilled when slanting into gaps. Fantastic pad level throughout his film. Active hands with a nasty punch. Easily manipulates blocker’s shoulder pads. Violent in every facet of his game. Solid tackler. He does most of his damage in between the tackles, slanting or stemming and disrupting. Every time the ball is snapped, he seems to have a plan for how he is attacking each blocker. Because he attacks with a plan in mind, he maximizes his already imposing physicality.

Harold Perkins, linebacker

Positional ranking: No. 2

Overall ranking: No. 16

Status: Unsigned, plans to commit on National Signing Day

Scouting report:

Few linebacker tapes are as fun as Perkins's. The Texan lines up at running back and off the ball on defense, where his vision, overall athleticism and play-making instincts can take over. As a linebacker, he is comfortable down hill, works well in the wash and explodes through contact. Perkins attacks the football under control with true pop, with seemingly the speed to keep up with wide receivers to boot. He'll need to fill out his frame to combat a collegiate running game, but the space skill is right there among the best at the position.

You can find the class of 2022 SI99 in its entirety below.

1. WR Travis Hunter, Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill -- Committed to Jackson State

2. QB Cade Klubnik, Austin (Texas) Westlake -- Clemson

3. Edge Shemar Stewart, Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace -- undecided

4. WR Luther Burden, Saint Louis (Mo.) East St. Louis -- Missouri

5. IDL Walter Nolen, Powell (Tenn.) High -- Texas A&M

6. IDL Travis Shaw, Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley -- North Carolina

7. Edge Mykel Williams, Hardaway (Ga.) High School -- Georgia

8. Edge Jeremiah Alexander, Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson -- Alabama

9. IDL Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, Lakeland (Fla.) High -- Texas A&M

10. Slot Evan Stewart, Frisco (Texas) Liberty -- Texas A&M

11. CB Jaheim Singletary, Jacksonville (Fla.) Riverside -- Georgia

12. LB C.J. Hicks, Dayton (Ohio) Archbishop Alter -- Ohio State

13. IOL Devon Campbell, Arlington (Texas) Bowie -- undecided

14. QB Drew Allar, Medina (Ohio) High School -- Penn State

15. CB Domani Jackson, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei -- USC

16. LB Harold Perkins, Cypress (Texas) Cy Park -- undecided

17. OT Elijah Pritchett, Columbus (Ga.) Carver -- Alabama (9/28/21)

18. Edge Marvin Jones, Jr., Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage -- Georgia

19. S Malaki Starks, Jefferson (Ga.) High School -- Georgia

20. CB Denver Harris, Houston (Texas) North Shore -- Texas A&M

21. QB Ty Simpson, Martin (Tenn.) Westview -- Alabama

22. CB Will Johnson, Grosse Pointe (Mich.) High School -- Michigan

23. RB Nicholas Singleton, Reading (Pa.) Governor Mifflin -- Penn State

24. IOL Tyler Booker, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy -- Alabama

25. IDL Dani Dennis-Sutton, Owings Mills (Md.) McDonough -- Penn State

26. Edge Jihaad Campbell, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy -- Alabama

27. Nickel Terrance Brooks, Little Elm (Texas) High School -- Ohio State

28. OT Kelvin Banks, Humble (Texas) Summer Creek -- Texas

29. S Keon Sabb, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy -- Michigan

30. CB Toriano Pride, Saint Louis (Mo.) Lutheran North -- Clemson

31. RB Raleek Brown, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei -- USC

32. Slot Kevin Coleman, Saint Louis (Mo.) St. Mary's -- Jackson State

33. Edge Khurtiss Perry, Montgomery (Ala.) Park Crossing -- Alabama

34. S Kamari Wilson, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy -- Florida

35. IDL Anthony Lucas, Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral High School -- Texas A&M

36. WR Adam Randall, Myrtle Beach (S.C.) High School -- Clemson

37. LB Shemar James, Mobile (Ala.) Faith Academy -- Florida

38. RB Emmanuel Henderson, Hartford (Ala.) Geneva County -- Alabama

39. CB Daylen Everette, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy -- Georgia

40. QB Connor Weigman, Cypress (Texas) Bridgeland -- Texas A&M

41. S Xavier Nwankpa, Altoona (Iowa) Southeast Polk -- Iowa

42. Nickel Kendrick Law, Shreveport (La.) Captain Shreve -- Alabama

43. OT Josh Conerly, Seattle (Wash.) Rainier Beach -- undecided

44. IDL Christen Miller, Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove -- undecided

45. OT Collin Sadler, Greenville (S.C.) High School -- Clemson

46. CB Earl Little, Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage -- Alabama

47. WR Tobias Merriweather, Camas (Wash.) Union -- Notre Dame

48. CB Jeadyn Lukus, Mauldin (S.C.) High School -- Clemson

49. S Zion Branch, Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman -- USC

50. CB Devin Moore, Naples (Fla.) High School -- Florida

51. LB Jaylen Sneed, Hilton Head Island (S.C.) High -- Notre Dame

52. RB Jaydon Blue, Houston (Texas) Cain -- Texas

53. TE Jaleel Skinner, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy -- Miami

54. RB Dallan Hayden, Memphis (Tenn.) Christian Brothers -- Ohio State

55. LB David Bailey, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei -- Stanford

56. WR Tetairoa McMillan, Anaheim (Calif.) Servite -- Arizona

57. IDL Justice Finkley, Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville -- Texas

58. QB Sam Horn, Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill -- Missouri

59. Edge Omari Abor, Duncanville (Texas) High School -- Ohio State

60. WR Talyn Shettron, Edmond (Okla.) Santa Fe -- Oklahoma State

61. QB Maalik Murphy, Gardena (Calif.) Junipero Serra -- Texas

62. Slot Kaleb Brown, Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita -- Ohio State

63. TE Jake Johnson, Watkinsville (Ga.) Oconee County -- Texas A&M

64. IOL Kam Dewberry, Humble (Texas) Atascocita -- Texas A&M

65. Edge Kenyatta Jackson, Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna -- Ohio State

66. QB Walker Howard, Lafayette (La.) St. Thomas More -- LSU

67. WR CJ Williams, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei -- USC

68. WR Kyion Grayes, Chandler (Ariz.) High School -- Ohio State

69. IOL Earnest Greene, Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco -- Georgia

70. Edge Malick Sylla, Katy (Texas) High School -- Texas A&M

71. LB Sonny Styles, Pickerington (Ohio) Central -- Ohio State

72. WR Shazz Preston, St. James (La.) High School -- Alabama

73. RB Branson Robinson, Madison (Miss.) Germantown -- Georgia

74. LB Shawn Murphy, Manassas (Va.) Unity Reed -- Alabama

75. Slot Kaden Saunders, Westerville (Ohio) South -- Penn State

76. S Gentry Williams, Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington -- Oklahoma

77. TE Keyan Burnett, Anaheim (Calif.) Servite -- Arizona

78. QB Nick Evers, Flower Mound (Texas) High School -- Oklahoma

79. S Jacoby Matthews, Ponchatoula (La.) High -- undecided

80. WR Chris Marshall, Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall -- Texas A&M

81. Edge James Pearce, Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers - Tennessee

82. Edge Trevion Williams, Crystal Springs (Miss.) High School - Mississippi State

83. QB Devin Brown, Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon - Ohio State

84. OT Eston Harris, Auburn (Ala.) High School -- Auburn

85. Edge J'Mond Tapp, Donaldsonville (La.) Ascension Catholic -- Texas

86. LB Josh Burnham, Traverse City (Mich.) Central -- Notre Dame

87. Nickel JaDarian Rhym, Valdosta (Ga.) High School -- Auburn

88. TE Oscar Delp, Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth -- Georgia

89. LB Jalon Walker, Salisbury (N.C.) High -- Georgia

90. CB Khamauri Rogers, Lexington (Miss.) Holmes County -- Miami

91. IDL Tyson Ford, Saint Louis (Mo.) Burroughs -- Notre Dame

92. S Bryce Anderson, Beaumont (Texas) West Brook -- Texas A&M

93. Edge Mario Eugenio, Tampa (Fla.) Gaither -- Cincinnati

94. Slot Aaron Anderson, New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr -- Alabama

95. Nickel Jaeden Gould, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic -- Nebraska

96. TE Micah Riley-Ducker, Bellevue (Neb.) West -- Auburn

97. IDL Chris McClellan, Owasso (Okla.) High School -- Florida

98. Edge Darris Smith, Baxley (Ga.) Appling County -- Georgia

99. IOL Addison Nichols, Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian -- Tennessee

