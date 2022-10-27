Photo: Cormani McClain; Credit: Zach Goodall

Lakeland (Fla.) High 2023 cornerback Cormani McClain shocked the world on Thursday evening by committing to the Miami Hurricanes over the Florida Gators and Alabama Crimson Tide.

The news came as a considerable surprise as all major recruiting outlets had projected McClain would commit to Florida in the days and weeks leading up to his decision.

At 6-foot-2, 165 pounds, McClain is this cycle's top cornerback, top in-state player and the nation's No. 2 overall, according to the SI99. He stood out as Florida's No. 1 target in the class of 2023, earning an offer from UF over two years ago and showing intrigue in the program up until his commitment.

Florida can rest comfortably understanding it possesses a deep haul of defensive back commitments in this cycle, from Tampa (Fla.) Wharton corner Dijon Johnson, Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton safety Bryce Thornton, Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange safety Jordan Castell, Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola corner Ja'Keem Jackson, Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail corner Sharif Denson and Sharpsburg (Ga.) Trinity Christian athlete Aaron Gates.

Still, McClain's choice to opt for Miami serves as a colossal whiff for Florida on the recruiting trail. The Gators were in the thick of McClain recruitment's from the moment he emerged as a cornerback prospect during his sophomore year, earned more recruiting visits than any other program in pursuit of his services, and even had former UF defensive back Ahmad Black on McClain's Lakeland coaching staff.

Florida is expected to turn its attention to the recruitment of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy cornerback Desmond Ricks moving forward. Ricks reclassified from the class of 2024 to the class of 2023 last week.

