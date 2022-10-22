Gators Premier 2024 DB Target Desmond Ricks Reclassifies to 2023

Approaching the month of November, the 2023 recruiting cycle is reaching a rapid end for those currently uncommitted. As a result, the recruiting world is on edge as it awaits the final decisions for top talent around the nation.

However, even with the likes of cornerback Cormani McClain, defensive tackle James Smith, defensive end Qua Russaw, offensive tackle Samson Okunlola and other top 25 talents, according to SI All-American's SI99, remaining on the open market, a bombshell announcement from the 2024 class controls the current news cycle.

On Saturday, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy defensive back Desmond Ricks declared his reclassification to the class of 2023, an announcement he teased on Wednesday via Twitter.

Ricks is widely considered the top cornerback and a top 10 player in the 2024 class. The decision to reclassify comes with under two months to Early Signing Day in December, but bolsters an already skillful list of secondary prospects around the nation.

His last top schools list came in the form of a memorable top ten over the summer. Ricks included the Gators alongside a bevy of top programs around the nation. Alabama, LSU and Ohio State sit as notable contenders alongside Florida at the moment.

Despite Florida currently boasting one of the best — and plentiful in quantity — defensive back classes in the nation, the program's sights are set on closing out on the elite prospects remaining on their board. McClain, who makes his long-awaited commitment on Thursday, aligns at the top of the shortlist of defensive backs the Gators are adamant about adding to the class.

Ricks' decision to move his timeline up a calendar year pits him as the No. 2 prospect on that big board in 2023.

The Chesapeake, Va., native has the makings of an elite boundary cover corner due to his length, athleticism and high-level technique for someone performing in his third season of prep ball. His size, listed at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, although he seems bigger in person, is ideal for a prospect who could contend for day-one reps.

As a result, Florida is hot on his trail.

Securing all the wealth where defensive backs are concerned would solidify Corey Raymond's impact as a recruiter in his first full cycle at UF while re-establishing considerable talent in the backend. That gives co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Patrick Toney the luxury needed to overcome his unit's woes through seven games.

Jordan Castell, Sharif Denson, Ja'Keem Jackson, Dijon Johnson and Bryce Thornton make up the current DB commits that the Gators will look to add Ricks despite his drastically shortened time frame.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here.