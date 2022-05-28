Skip to main content

Recently Offered DB Ja'Keem Jackson Sets Visit With Florida Gators

Gators cornerback target Ja’Keem Jackson confirmed to AllGators his plan to unofficially visit Florida on June 1.

Photo: Ja’Keem Jackson; Credit: Zach Goodall

Recently offered Osceola (Fla.) cornerback Ja’Keem Jackson is set to unofficially visit the University of Florida on Tuesday, he confirmed to AllGators Friday.

He has drawn a plethora of offers from the likes of Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Iowa, Ole Miss and other programs in the past month.

Showcasing desirable length, speed, physicality and aggressiveness in coverage at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds during Osceola’s intra-squad scrimmage on May 12, Jackson proved that his late rise up the ladder of 2023 prospects is warranted.

Speaking with AllGators following that spring scrimmage, Jackson was elated to see the hard work he had put in pay off with committable offers beginning to roll in.

However, at that point, Florida hadn’t extended its hand to the talented in-state coverage man. He made it known that an offer from the Gators would be a considerable accomplishment that he would give considerable attention to, memorably wearing orange and blue gloves for the practice.

“That's one of the schools I liked when I was a little kid, so yeah,” he said when asked if they were a team he was keeping an eye out for on his offer sheet.

Florida came through on May 20.

Now, Jackson looks to capitalize on the opportunity to check out the UF program by making the just over two-hour trek to Gainesville on June 1. 

Receiving the majority of his Gators-related interest from cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond as well safeties and co-defensive coordinator Patrick Toney, Jackson is set to continue growing his relationship with the power duo and other coaches.

That will continue a busy summer for the Kissimmee-based prospect — who has already taken trips to Georgia, Ole Miss and Miami since May 21.

He is scheduled to officially visit Penn State from June 17-19 and Tennessee from June 24-26.

