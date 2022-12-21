CB Ja'Keem Jackson Signs with Florida Gators

After putting pen to paper on Wednesday morning, cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson is officially a Florida Gators signee.

He joins 14 others to sign their name on the dotted line in the Gators 2023 class.

Jackson, a late bloomer, shot up Florida's big board of cornerback options in the spring after showing impressive strides during the spring practice period.

Receiving an offer soon thereafter from Patrick Toney and Corey Raymond, Jackson would be pursued heavily before his commitment in late July. The duo and other staffers have continued to contact Jackson frequently to ensure his pledge remains down the stretch.

Today, it became official.

However, despite the considerable push from other programs, Jackson's loyalty to Florida was evident in his recruitment efforts of other talents. That notably included a player he hoped to continue forward with as a teammate at the next level after playing alongside each other at the prep level.

Despite his inability to convince fellow Osceola Kowboy and one of the Gators' top defensive line targets John Walker to join him, Jackson's services alone will bolster the Florida defense considerably in the future.

Pairing desirable length with the versatility to work in coverage and downhill against the run, the cornerback will be a staple in Raymond's position room for years.

The ability to play for a coach the caliber of Raymond is one he doesn't view lightly, especially given the player comparison and blueprint for development the former LSU assistant laid out for him.

"It's a blessing. He's got a good resume, producing a lot of corners and I feel like he can make me one of the corners he produces too," Jackson told All Gators on Dec. 12. "You know, he got good techniques and all that, that he teaches his players. I feel like I'm the right fit for him."

His skill set and the guidance he will receive slates him to see time sooner rather than later for a defensive back room that showed the propensity to frequently rotate in 2022.

However, even as he develops into a form that allows him to see the field in a high-volume role, Jackson could serve as a dynamic special teams player.

His experience and excellence as a return man could be the spark Florida is looking for if they elect to put him back deep early in his career. His time as a wide receiver throughout high school can bring consistency in receiving the punts and kicks the staff looms for.

Jackson is slated to early enroll at the University of Florida, he confirmed to All Gators prior to his signing.

