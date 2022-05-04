Photo: Creed Whittemore; Credit: Zach Goodall

Gainesville-area 2023 recruit Creed Whittemore, a Buchholz (Fla.) product and Florida Gators' legacy target, announced that he will make his college commitment this Saturday at 1 P.M.

Florida is expected to be among the schools in consideration for Whittemore, as well as UCF, Clemson and Penn State among other programs that have sent him an offer.

Whittemore is the younger brother of Gators redshirt junior wide receiver and fellow Buchholz product Trent Whittemore. Whittemore's mother, Missy, was an accomplished volleyball player at Florida in the 1990s while his father, Mark — who is now his head coach at Buchholz — played wide receiver at UCF in the '90s as well.

Wide receivers coach Keary Colbert has taken over Whittemore's recruitment to Florida, suggesting that the 5-foot-11, 175-pound athlete would align as a pass-catcher in the Gators' offense should he end up at UF.

That being said, the majority of Whittemore's high school playing experience comes at quarterback, as he's completed 60.6 percent of his 371 passing attempts for 3,776 yards, 47 touchdowns and ten interceptions in two varsity seasons. He's also added 1,116 yards and ten touchdowns on the ground while only catching two passes for ten yards.

Whittemore is considered the No. 34 athlete and No. 600 overall prospect in the class of 2023, per the On3Sports consensus rankings.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.